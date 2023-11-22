The Village Players of Valrico will present The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge this December. The play is a humorous continuation of Charles Dickens’ classic for the holiday season and is great entertainment for the whole family. The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge was written by Mark Brown.

Gail Pierce, director of this production and president/producer of The Village Players, said, “Bringing The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge to our community is a joy and a privilege. We invite everyone to join us for an evening that celebrates the enduring spirit of Dickens’ message, with a comic twist that only writer Mark Brown could envision. It will leave you laughing as you realize there is more than one way to look at Ebenezer Scrooge.”

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is a humorous and inventive sequel to Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. In this comedic reimagining, Ebenezer Scrooge takes the three Christmas Spirits — past, present and future — along with his departed business partner, Jacob Marley, to trial. They are charged with kidnapping, trespassing, bodily endangerment and even breaking and entering, just to name a few. As the trial unfolds, it casts the spirits as self-professed do-gooders who only approximate the future.

Scrooge encounters his dead partner, Jacob Marley, in his door knocker and his bedchamber. Marley also shadows Scrooge around, and as Scrooge sees it, it is downright stalking on Marley’s part.

Pierce said, “The cast and crew of The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge are not just talented. In fact, they are a unique, all-volunteer ensemble of spirited individuals who bring an amazing energy and humor to the stage. Each member has poured their heart into understanding the nuances of their characters, ensuring that every laugh and twist is delivered with precision and warmth.”

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge will be performed on Friday, December 1, 8 and 15, and on Saturday, December 9 and 16 at 8 p.m. Matinees will be offered on Sunday, December 3, 10 and 17 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available now for purchase. General admission is priced at $18, with discounted rates of $15 for seniors (ages 60-65), military personnel and students with ID. Reserved seating is available for groups of 10 or more.

To secure your seat, visit https://thevillageplayersvalrico.com/. For more personalized service, please call the box office at 813-480-3147.