It is almost the most wonderful time of the year. You can get into the spirit of the holiday season by visiting Tampa’s most historic theater, the Tampa Theatre, and participating in its Holiday Classics Movie Series. This will begin on Sunday, November 26 and run through January 7, 2024.

Jill Witecki with Tampa Theatre said, “When you visit Tampa Theatre, you are not just coming for a movie, you are coming for an experience.”

Witecki added, “One of the brightest and most beloved of those experiences is the tradition of sharing favorite holiday films on the big screen with family and friends and singing along to holiday carols with the Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ before the show.”

The Holiday Classics Movie Series will kick off on November 26 with the 1947 classic Miracle on 34th Street at 3 p.m. Before the film, guests are invited to meet Santa Claus himself and take home a free 4-inch by 6-inch commemorative photo. The opportunity to see Santa starts at 2 p.m. in the beautifully restored Tampa Theatre lobby.

On Sunday, December 3, come see National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation from 1989 at 3 p.m. Then, The Grinch (2018) will be on the big screen on Sunday, December 10 at 3 p.m.

No holiday season would be complete without a showing of It’s a Wonderful Life (1946). You can see this classic beginning on Friday, December 15 at 7 p.m. There will be showings on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17 at 3 and 7 p.m. on both days. Then, you can see the film at 7 p.m. from Monday, December 18 through Thursday, December 21.

Tampa Theatre will offer a sing-along White Christmas on Sunday, December 24 at 3 p.m. Ring in the new year with a showing of Rent on Sunday, December 31 at 3 p.m. The Holiday Classics Movie Series will end on January 7, 2024, with a sing-along Frozen at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the sing-alongs are $14.50 ($11.50 for members). All others are $10 ($7 for members). You can get tickets at the Franklin Street Box Office or online at https://tampatheatre.org/.

Tampa Theatre is also partnering with the Junior League of Tampa this holiday season. You are asked to bring disposable diapers, wipes and diaper cream to families in need. You can also purchase items off the Junior League of Tampa’s Amazon Wish List.

The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Tampa.