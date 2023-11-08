Jess Rolewicz and her friend Jennifer Glancy co-founded the South Shore Women’s Fashion Swap in 2022.

“We co-founded this swap because we felt passionately about its missions of earth-conscious consumerism, doing good in our community and meeting other lovers of fashion and frugality,” Rolewicz said. “Since our first meeting in 2022, we have met so many local Floridians with the same goals. We now have a board of people who work together to make each swap a success. We hope that SouthShore lovers of women’s fashion will join us because we feel the more the merrier.”

The South Shore Women’s Clothing Swap is an association of local people who meet several times a year to swap women’s fashion. By swapping instead of shopping, they are keeping textiles out of landfills, decluttering their closets and supporting local organizations.

“What we like the most about doing these fashion swaps is that we are helping women build their wardrobe, as they make swap connection, and benefiting the community,” Rolewicz said. “All of the clothes that are bought are donated to local organizations who help those in need in our community.”

The community school at Brandon High School was a recent recipient of donations from the South Shore Women’s Fashion Swap.

“We were so happy that we could donate to the community school at Brandon High School,” Rolewicz said. “Their community clothes closet was restocked because of us, and knowing this was a great feeling.”

The next South Shore Women’s Fashion Swap will take place on Saturday, November 18 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Creason Hall at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

“The cost is $5, cash, for the cost of overhead,” Rolewicz said. “We ask that attendees to please register and bring at least five articles of women’s clothing and three accessories”

Included in the clothes swap are women’s purses, shoes, accessories and jewelry.

“Everything is for personal use only, no resale please. All leftover items will be donated to benefit the children’s ministry of United Methodist Church of Sun City Center.”

If you would like to learn more about the South Shore Women’s Fashion Swap, you can visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fashionistafl or contact Rolewicz at sswomensfashionswap@gmail.com.