The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) honored Tampa Bay Water Wise, the Tampa Bay region’s water conservation rebate program, with a 2023 WaterSense® Excellence Award. As drought conditions continue in Tampa Bay, the award is a reminder of the community’s commitment to water conservation.

“This is one of the driest years on record for our region,” said Amelia Brown, demand management program manager for Tampa Bay Water. “Yet we have enough to meet the drinking water needs, and that is due, in part, to Tampa Bay’s conservation efforts.”

The award was presented at the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, where WaterSense celebrated the Tampa Bay Water Wise rebate program for its work promoting WaterSense and water efficiency.

Conserving water is always a priority for Tampa Bay Water and its member counties and cities.

The Tampa Bay Water Wise program was developed in partnership between Tampa Bay Water, the regional wholesale drinking water provider and the utility’s six member governments: Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties and the cities of New Port Richey, St. Petersburg and Tampa.

The Tampa Bay Water Wise program provides incentives in the form of 20 rebates to homeowners and businesses that purchase or implement new water-saving devices or measures, such as WaterSense-certified products. The rebate program helps our community save water and money. Rebates range from $40-$40,000. The Southwest Florida Water Management District — one of five regional water management districts in the state of Florida — co-funds the rebate program.

“This is really an award for our region,” said Brown. “I’m so proud of the residents and business that have participated in the program — when we save water, we all win.”

Since launching in 2020, the program has provided more than 4,500 rebates and saves more than 220,000 gallons per day.

WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program sponsored by EPA, is both a label for water-efficient products, programs and homes as well as a resource for helping consumers learn ways to save water. For more information, visit www.epa.gov/watersense.

For more information about Tampa Bay Water Wise, visit https://tampabaywaterwise.org/.