The Spurlino Family YMCA recently started the Mission Market at its location.

“The Mission Market began with an idea of creating a place for families to come together and buy local wholesome products,” said Spurlino YMCA’s membership experience advisor, Mathew Guergawi. “We wanted to create a fun atmosphere for members and nonmembers to enjoy. Many of our vendors are also YMCA members, so we wanted to create a space for them to show off their hard work and a place for them to sell their products or tasty creations.”

Spurlino Family YMCA did food truck events in the past, but the events lacked a diversity of options.

“The Mission Market is great because we offer a variety of handpicked vendors from artists, crafters, bakers, food and smoothie trucks,” Guergawi said. “The Mission Market is held on the last Sunday of each month. I am the organizer, with support from Y staff members, including Athena Reed, Tammy Hopkins, Jarrod Williams and Ken Trusty.”

The wonderful thing about the Mission Market is that it’s more than just a market.

“We have also hosted local nonprofits, such as Homegrown Hillsborough, an organization dedicated to ending food and nutrition shortages, and Kids Community College, a charter school located in Riverview,” Guergawi said. “I love starting a project from scratch and witnessing its growth. Any new project like this carries a level of risk, and my main concern initially was whether we would attract enough vendors and guests. I was pleasantly surprised by the attendance at our first event. The response from both vendors and guests exceeded my expectations, and I am confident that the Mission Market will continue to grow.”

In support of the market, the Spurlino Family YMCA reduced the Y membership joining fee to $0 for guests who join during the market.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for families to become a part of the Spurlino YMCA community while enjoying the Mission Market,” Guergawi said. “Donations from vendors go toward our Annual Giving Campaign, which provides Open Door scholarship opportunities to those who need them most. Since its inception in 2019, the Spurlino Y has provided over $1.2 million in scholarship subsidies to ensure everybody had the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

If you would like to become a vendor at the market, contact Guergawi at mathew.guergawi@tampaymca.org. The Spurlino Family YMCA is located at 9650 Old Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.