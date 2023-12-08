Hillsborough County School Board Elects Chair And Vice Chair

Hillsborough County School Board recently voted on a new chair and vice chair. Karen Perez was unanimously voted in as school board chair and Jessica Vaughn was unanimously voted in as vice chair. Perez was elected to the school board, representing countywide, in 2018 and reelected in 2022. She holds a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker. Vaughn was elected to the school board in 2020, representing District 3. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Hillsborough County Board Of Commissioners Appoint Positions On Boards

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) selected Ken Hagan to remain as chair and Commissioner Michael Owen as vice chair during its annual organizational meeting. After choosing leadership positions, members of the BOCC selected positions on the various boards, committees and councils on which they serve. A complete list was posted at www.hcflgov.net/bocc.

Freedom Plaza Raises Money For Alzheimer’s Association

Freedom Plaza, a vibrant Life Care community in Sun City Center, recently participated in the South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raised an estimated total amount of $40,000 to support the Alzheimer’s Association. Of that amount, Freedom Plaza raised over $6,000. Connie Lesko, an employee of the Retired Officers’ Corporation at Freedom Plaza, helped organize the fundraiser.

“The South Shore 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was an incredibly fun and successful event thanks to our amazing team,” said Lesko. “Never have I felt more passion, determination and camaraderie than this year within this committee.”

Freedom Plaza’s participation in the South Shore Walk to End Alzheimer’s not only raised vital funds but also brought awareness to the Alzheimer’s Association and highlighted the community’s ongoing contributions and efforts in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.

Grinchmas At Kid’s Community College

Kid’s Community College South will be enjoying Grinchmas on Saturday, December 16 at 10550 Johanna Ave. in Riverview. Join them to enjoy Grinch-themed crafts and games, snacks and a visit from the Grinch himself.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. To register, visit https://forms.gle/jygrjgqajtsla4vs5.

Christmas Lights At The Masonic Park

Who doesn’t like to drive about and look at Christmas lights? This year, the Masonic Park and Youth Camp will host its light show until Sunday, December 31. Drive through thousands of lights set to music, a snow machine and interactive displays. The park will also have a vendor’s village with local artisans selling their items, food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays and visits from Santa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. A $10 donation or a nonperishable food donation is suggested, which will all go to local charities.

Opening hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from dusk to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. The Masonic Park and Youth Camp is located at 18050 U.S. 301 S. For more information, visit www.masonicparkflorida.com.

Donations Down At Our Lady’s Pantry

Tom Bullaro, director of Our Lady’s Pantry, would like to thank the community for supporting it.

“We will soon be starting our 25th year of service and could never have kept our doors open all these years without the power of community,” he said.

Today, Our Lady’s Pantry is serving more families than ever, and Feeding Tampa Bay is also serving many more food pantries so there is less food left for them. If you can help with food donations, operating expenses (gasoline and truck maintenance) or volunteer your time at Our Lady’s Pantry, it would really appreciate it. Our Lady’s Pantry is located at 16650 U.S. 301 S. in Wimauma. To learn more, visit its website at www.ourladyspantry.com.

Comedy And Laughter Coming To Beth Israel In Sun City Center

Beth Israel in Sun City Center is hosting an afternoon of comedy and laughter with Rabbi Bob Alper. His act will feature his favorite stories and include current events. The event will be held on Sunday, December 24 at 2 p.m. at Beth Israel, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Tickets are $25 and are reservation only. Make checks payable to Beth Israel and send to Beth Israel, The Jewish Congregation of Sun City Center, P.O. Box 5203, Sun City Center, FL 33571. A meet and greet reception with wine, cheese and crackers is available starting at 1 p.m. for an additional $10.