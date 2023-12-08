The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center invites you on Sunday, December 17 at 3 p.m. to hear voices raised in harmony to celebrate Christmas in the barbershop harmony style with the beautiful sounds of the Toast of Tampa Show Chorus and the Heralds of Harmony Barbershop Chorus. Under the direction of Tony DeRosa, both choruses will help get you in the holiday spirit as they sing beautiful songs of Christmas.

DeRosa is a 44-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society. He shares the record for most quartet gold medals at four and still holds the record for being the youngest to win the quartet championship. In addition to performing, DeRosa directed the Heralds of Harmony from 1994-2002 and began again in 2012. In 2007, he began directing the Toast of Tampa Show Chorus.

The Toast of Tampa Show Chorus is an award-winning barbershop a cappella ensemble of women who perform engaging harmonies in exciting styles. Founded in 1987, Toast of Tampa has performed for audiences around the US and abroad. Consistently placing in the top 10 of the Sweet Adelines International chorus competitions, Toast of Tampa won its first championship in 1993 and is the 2023 fifth-place international medalist chorus. Lasting friendships, shared joy and the love of singing excellence are its members’ common bonds.

The Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony Chorus has been entertaining audiences for over 78 years. The Tampa chapter is part of the Barbershop Harmony Society and consists of more than 60 men who share in the enjoyment of singing. In the last 26 years, the Heralds have achieved national acclaim, winning district contests and placing near the top in international competitions. In 2023, the chorus won its first-ever international chorus medal, finishing third in the world, with its highest score ever.

You won’t want to miss this concert, which has become a Florida barbershop tradition.

Tickets are available at the Pages of Life Bookstore (Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at the church’s office (Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon) and on the church’s website (www.sccumc.com) under the “EVENTS” tab. For additional information about this and other concerts and recitals at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, please contact Larry Hirchak, concert series coordinator, at 646-831-4008.