Hillsborough County School Board Elects Chair And Vice Chair

Hillsborough County School Board recently voted on a new chair and vice chair. Karen Perez was unanimously voted in as school board chair and Jessica Vaughn was unanimously voted in as vice chair. Perez was elected to the school board, representing countywide, in 2018 and reelected in 2022. She holds a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker. Vaughn was elected to the school board in 2020, representing District 3. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned her degree in elementary education.

Hillsborough County Board Of Commissioners Appoint Positions On Boards

The Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) selected Ken Hagan to remain as chair and Commissioner Michael Owen as vice chair during its annual organizational meeting. After choosing leadership positions, members of the BOCC selected positions on the various boards, committees and councils on which they serve. A complete list was posted at www.hcflgov.net/bocc.

Doc’s Holiday — A Christmas Comedy

Doc’s house is a special place. But then again, Doc is a special person. He takes great joy from life and makes sure to share this zeal with all who cross his threshold and many nutty and needy people do. Unfortunately, the only one who doesn’t understand this is Doc’s daughter, Charlotte. And she chooses Christmastime, of course, to tell Doc she is moving away. This leaves Doc to decide whether to spend the Yule season with her in a different city or stay at home to help a separated couple get back together. This full-length play for the whole family will help get you into the spirit of Christmas.

Doc’s Holiday is being performed at the Grace Baptist Church, located at 114 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon, on Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 and available from www.facebook.com/events/s/870026744510469/.

Holiday Under The Stars Outdoor Concert

The Bloomingdale High School Music Department invites everyone to its annual Holiday Under the Stars performance and vendor event on Thursday, December 14. Enjoy a selection of festive music performed by its talented young musicians, one-of-a-kind items with local vendors, delicious food from food trucks and, new this year, a kids activity zone.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Please bring a wrapped new toy for entry, as this will benefit Toys for Tots. Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

Grinchmas At Kid’s Community College

Kid’s Community College South will be enjoying Grinchmas on Saturday, December 16 at 10550 Johanna Ave. in Riverview. Join them to enjoy Grinch-themed crafts and games, snacks and a visit from the Grinch himself.

The event will run from 1-3 p.m. To register, visit https://forms.gle/jygrjgqajtsla4vs5.

Christmas Lights At The Masonic Park

Who doesn’t like to drive about and look at Christmas lights? This year, the Masonic Park and Youth Camp will host its light show until Sunday, December 31. Drive through thousands of lights set to music, a snow machine and interactive displays. The park will also have a vendor’s village with local artisans selling their items, food trucks on Fridays and Saturdays and visits from Santa on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. A $10 donation or a nonperishable food donation is suggested, which will all go to local charities.

Opening hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from dusk to 9 p.m. and Friday, Saturday and Sunday from dusk to 10 p.m. The Masonic Park and Youth Camp is located at 18050 U.S. 301 S. For more information, visit www.masonicparkflorida.com.

Nativity Catholic Church Christmas Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale, under the direction of artistic director Coleman Flentge, is excited to present Vivaldi’s “Gloria” in D major. The chorale will be accompanied by local chamber orchestra musicians to make this an extra special performance. The second half of the concert will be filled with familiar Christmas pieces to make you feel the spirit of the season.

The performance will be held at Nativity Catholic Church, located at 705 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m. Please see the flyer for ticket information.

Art On The Farm

The First Ladies Farm & Sanctuary will be hosting its popular Art on the Farm event on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at 13028 Shadow Run Blvd. in Riverview. Get into the festive spirit and show some love for your local artisans and craftspeople. There will be over 60 vendors selling unique art, crafts and gourmet foods; there is something for everyone. There will also be barbecue and jackfruit dinners available, baked treats and even some First Ladies Farm & Sanctuary merchandise. You can also meet adorable, adoptable kittens and cats.