Brandon

The Rotary Club of Brandon celebrated Veterans Day with a special salute to the club’s eight military veterans.

It honored each of them by showing a slideshow with pictures of their early military careers. The members had a lot of fun trying to guess which picture belonged to which veteran. Some of the pictures were over 60 years old, so it was indeed challenging. Each veteran was then presented with a special Rotary Armed Forces Veteran Lapel Pin and was given a standing ovation in appreciation for their service to our country. The Rotary Club of Brandon is thankful for all who have served and is happy to be able to honor and celebrate its veterans.

The Rotary Club of Brandon is collecting new stuffed teddy bears for the Rough Riders to distribute to Bay-area children who are in the hospital. Collection boxes are located at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center, Reed & Reed, Integrity First Title, the HCA Florida Brandon Hospital gift shop and Kings Avenue Beef ’O’ Brady’s (stuffed bears only).

Interact Club of Tampa Bay

All area high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food and fun are invited to the December meeting of the Interact Club of Tampa Bay on Monday, December 4 from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center in Brandon. The Interact Club is sponsored by the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club. For more information, visit its Facebook page or contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

Brandon Global Eco

Interested in protecting the environment? Join Brandon Global Eco Rotary via Zoom on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Bruno Kazenas at bkazenas@comcast.net.

FishHawk-Riverview

Join the Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview for its December guest speakers. On Monday, December 4, Rotarian Bryant Williams will share about the Waterset Oilers Youth Sports program, and on Monday, December 11, Tristan Mohagen, president and executive director of El Ayudante Mission, will share about their ongoing work to transform the lives of impoverished families in Comayagua, Honduras. Both Waterset Oilers and El Ayudante are 2023-24 FishHawk-Riverview Rotary Club Foundation Award recipients.

All are welcome to the club’s meetings on Mondays at 12 Noon at Gasparilla Pizzeria & Growlers, located at 1028 E. Bloomingdale Ave., or on Thursdays from 5-6:30 p.m. at The Shrimp Boat, located at 1020 Bloomingdale Ave. To learn more, visit its social media channels or www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.