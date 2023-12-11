St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Earns Top Grade For Eighth Consecutive Time

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has earned the top grade of ‘A’ eight consecutive times from The Leapfrog Group, a national organization that sets a standard for excellence in patient care and safety. The Riverview hospital received its latest A in the fall 2023 safety grades.

“This recognition shows a complete and thorough effort by each medical staff and team member to attain this lofty status. I’m confident that we will continue to achieve these results, as patient safety is inherent in everything we do at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South,” said Patrick Downes, St. Joseph’s Hospital-South president.

The Pavilis Center For Hope

The Pavilis Center for Hope is an adult day training center which provides support services to people who have developmental disabilities. It provides fun and creative indoor and outdoor activities, including Spanish class, employability skills, nature walks and a variety of arts and crafts. The Pavilis Center serves Tampa, Riverview, Brandon, Gibsonton, Ruskin and Wimauma areas, offering transportation to the center.

Cuenelli’s Rotisserie Chicken & Grill Opens Second Location In Riverview

Cuenelli’s Rotisserie Chicken & Grill is a family-owned restaurant specializing in Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken that has recently opened a second location at 3834 U.S. 301 in Riverview. Along with the delicious chicken, it also offers a variety of other dishes, including the Cuenelli’s special, a palomilla steak served with rice, beans, a fried egg, fried yucca, plantains, salad and a quarter of dark meat chicken. Homemade desserts are also available and include flan, tres leches, milhojas and alfajores.

Visit its website at www.cuenellis.com to view the menu. Take-out orders can be placed on its website, with free delivery for orders above $30 within a 5-mile radius.

Mira Med Spa Sip And Shop Event

Mira Med Spa, an upscale boutique medical spa based in Valrico, is hosting a holiday Sip and Shop event on Thursday, December 14 from 2-6 p.m. Stop by to win raffles and shop for skincare products at a 20 percent discount. Along with skincare products, Mira Med Spa also offers facials, massages, lash services, chemical peels and more. Its goal is to make you feel refreshed, confident and beautiful by providing the most advanced treatments and natural looking results.

Mira Med Spa is located at 1082 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For additional information on services offered, visit its website at www.miramedspa.com or call 813-654-6472.

Gun Craft Inc. Fulfills All Your Firearm Needs

Gun Craft Inc. has been family-owned and operated for over 30 years. It has a beautiful, multibay outdoor range in a park-like setting and is the only professional outdoor gun range in Hillsborough County. It also offers a retail shop with firearms, ammunition and accessories. Classes and private lessons are also available, and it hosts several types of competitive shooting clubs each month.

Gun Craft Inc. is located at 2102 24 St. SE in Ruskin. Additional information can be found on its website at https://guncraftinc.com/ or by calling 813-645-3828.

NBS Facial Suite

Tina Delgado, owner of NBS (New Beginnings Skincare) Facial Suite, is a Florida licensed facial specialist who specializes in pro-aging and rosacea. NBS Facial Suite offers facials utilizing professional products and equipment.

Each treatment is unique and customized to meet the client’s skin care needs and medical concerns on the day of the appointment. Each client must complete a thorough questionnaire, and a complimentary skin analysis is performed prior to treatment. Delgado accomplishes results by using professional products and offering services such as LED light therapy, peels, dermaplaning, facial massage, etc.

Following a fire at its previous location, NBS Facial Suite is now located at 10621 Tucker Jones Rd. in Riverview. Appointments can be made by calling 813-922-9327 or visiting its website at https://nbsfacialsuite.com/.

The GOAT Plumbing Company

According to Alex Harrison, owner of The GOAT Plumbing Company, his residential business is “the greatest plumbing company of all time serving Hillsborough County.” It prides itself on its service, honesty and reliability that sets it apart from the competition.

The company’s team of skilled professionals goes above and beyond to ensure that customers receive the highest quality plumbing solutions. Whether it’s a routine maintenance task or an emergency, The GOAT Plumbing Company is dedicated to providing exceptional service. It serves all of Hillsborough County.

Call 813-438-4628 or visit its website at www.thegoatplumbingcompany.com for more information.