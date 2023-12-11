Who says you can’t have snow in Florida? A wintery wonderland is in the forecast at The Florida Aquarium’s Snow Days, a cherished annual holiday event. The icy excitement runs every weekend in December along with a full week of fun from Tuesday to Sunday, December 26-31.

Guests are encouraged to grab their gloves to immerse themselves in a variety of snow-packed activities. The ‘Sno Fly Zone’ will feature a snowball toss and the popular snowball slingshot. The young and young-at-heart can let their creative side shine through with snow painting — where the snow becomes their canvas. There will be dashing through the ‘snow’ maze, snowball cornhole, dancing on the rooftop terrace, live entertainment and more.

Snow Days is included with membership and general admission, with advanced ticket purchase required. The days include:

• Saturdays and Sundays, now through Sunday, December 24, plus New Year’s Eve, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Daily from Tuesday to Sunday, December 26-30 with extended hours: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

The aquarium will be hosting a sensory-friendly Snow Days event on Thursday, December 21. Held between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., lights and sounds will be adapted accordingly throughout the event for individuals with sensory differences. Tickets for the event are $10 per guest and free for members.

Santa will be making several stops at The Florida Aquarium before he heads back to the North Pole. Be sure to bring a camera to capture the memorable holiday moments. Photos with jolly old Saint Nick are free for members and included with general admission.

Santa’s schedule: Saturday and Sunday, December 9 and 10, 16 and 17 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed for the event to help bring Snow Days to life. Volunteer this year and have a ball as you watch guests of all ages touch snow for the first time, grin as they hit the targets at the snowball slingshots, dance in the snowfall and so much more. For more information about volunteering, the event (including the schedule of activities) and to purchase tickets, visit www.flaquarium.org/events/attend-an-event/snow-days/. The Florida Aquarium is located at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa.

The Florida Aquarium actively participates in and promotes stewardship of the natural environment as part of our mission of conservation. As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, The Florida Aquarium provides an opportunity to see thousands of aquatic and terrestrial animals, explore complex ecosystems, look for wild dolphins in Tampa Bay, play at the Splash Pad and more. More than a must-see attraction, The Florida Aquarium is focused on saving marine wildlife through conservation research and rescue efforts that help restore Florida’s sea turtle and coral populations.

To learn more, follow it on social media at @floridaaquarium and visit www.flaquarium.org.