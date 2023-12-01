Maisi Sigler, first baseman/outfielder for the Academy of Holy Names, has been a softball standout for the school since she was in eighth grade. She got her start playing in the FishHawk recreational softball league as a kid. The game has opened the door for the Riverview resident to pursue her lifelong goal of serving in the Army.

She committed to the West Point softball program and will officially sign in February 2024 once she has her official acceptance to the school. Sigler has her letter of assurance and nomination but is still going through the long process of admittance to the prestigious school.

“I met the Army coaches, and they were amazing. I feel a lot more at peace now that I am committed,” said Sigler. “I’ve always wanted to join the Army. It just made sense that I would go somewhere that is not only a prestigious university but also somewhere I could meet my end goal of joining the Army and put me in a good spot.”

Sigler was always planning on joining the Army, and with a West Point education, she will be able to be commissioned in the Army upon graduation as an officer. She wants to major in computer science and join the cyber branch of the Army. She’s been coding since sixth grade.

The softball star was inspired by her grandfather, Louis W. Johnson, who served in the Army for more than 32 years. Sigler never got to meet him, but her family has told her for her whole life that she embodies his spirit and energy.

Sigler wants to make the most of her last high school softball season, especially since she won’t be able to play in the summer because of basic training. She believes that softball has helped her grow from a leadership perspective and will carry on into her military career.

“My goals for softball in college are to keep getting stronger, keep getting better, work well with my team — things that I can use in the Army that will benefit me in the future,” said Sigler.