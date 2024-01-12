The 12th annual Planes, Trains and Automobiles presented by Tampa International Airport is returning on Saturday, February 10. The beloved one-day community event features a wide variety of family activities held each year at the Plant City Airport since 2010.

Featured highlights will be numerous real aircraft on display, radio-controlled aircraft displays and demonstrations, a large car show and operating model train layouts. A major LEGO display featuring all modes of transportation is scheduled. First responder vehicles and personnel, along with train safety vehicles and equipment, will also be in the lineup. There will be many hands-on stations for kids, including STEM education exhibits and flight simulators from SUN ’n FUN’s Aerospace Center for Excellence, Young Eagles discovery flights conducted by Plant City Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 1178, Scout merit badge opportunities, a pinewood derby and many other activities. Younger children will enjoy inflatable bounce houses and other fun adventures just for them. Food trucks and local vendor displays will also be part of the lineup where area businesses can showcase their products and services to attendees.

“The purpose of the event has always been to give families an affordable day together discovering the wonders of transportation, introducing them to not only aircraft and aviation opportunities at their local airport but a wide variety of ‘how things work’ displays and fun educational activities to capture the imaginations of our local youth,” said PT&A Committee Chairman and event founder Jason Jones. He added, “We are very pleased to be working again with the Tampa Bay Aviation Association, and with their help we are adding aviation scholarships and other opportunities to the benefits of our event. It’s really a great partnership.”

Planes, Trains and Automobiles is managed by the Tampa Bay Aviation Association and presented by Tampa International Airport. As noted by Jones, in addition to promoting and delivering this amazing community event, the organization will be taking donations and committing proceeds after expenses to fund aviation scholarships and other programs for local youth. The scholarships will be for flight training, mechanic and professional career education. Families are invited to come and join the fun.

Parking is free. Ticket pricing is $7.50 online in advance, or $10 at the gate. Visit www.mytbaa.org/pta for tickets and event information.