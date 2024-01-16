Plant City Entertainment (PCE) will present The Play That Goes Wrong in February. The Play That Goes Wrong is directed by Lois Green, who has been involved in community theater for over 40 years. The play will take place at Plant City Entertainment’s delightful theater, located at 101 N. Thomas St. in historic downtown Plant City.

Shows will be held on Friday, February 9 and 16 and Saturday, February 10 and 17 at 8 p.m. There will be two Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. on February 11 and 18. Tickets are $23 for general admission and $18 for seniors, students, members of Plant City Entertainment and groups of 10 or more.

The Play That Goes Wrong premiered in London in 2012. The Play That Goes Wrong is a farce about an amateur drama group that tries to stage a murder mystery but faces a series of mishaps and disasters. The actors forget their lines, lose their props and break their set while the corpse and inspector struggle to keep up with the chaos. The play is a hilarious comedy of errors that mocks the conventions of the whodunit genre.

Green started out as a dancer, actress, choreographer and then a director. She has worked with several theaters in Hillsborough County since the early 1990s.

Green said, “Over the years, I have been awarded a number of theater awards for best actress, best choreographer, best director, best production and now serve on the board of PCE. I am joined by my assistant director and fellow board member, Kelley Powell, who is also a longtime veteran of the theater, having been involved with PCE since she was 14 years old. She worked as an entertainer in theme parks and cruise ships for over 20 years and has directed plays for PCE, including The Rainmaker that won a Monti Theatre Award in 2015 for best play.”

Green added, “I am excited that my cast and crew are made up of seasoned actors and technicians who have a long history performing in the Tampa Bay area, along with several people new to PCE. As a community theater, we are always encouraging new people to lend their talents to our productions.”

For more information, please visit www.plantcityentertainment.com or call 813-752-0728.