Opera Tampa proudly presents the 2024 season at the Straz Center, which will feature the work of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Engelbert Humperdinck and Giuseppe Verdi. Love and betrayal take center stage as three grand opera classics anchor Opera Tampa’s 2024 mainstage season. With the ultimate scoundrel in Don Giovanni, a wicked witch luring children with sweetness in Hansel and Gretel and a great love sacrificed in La Traviata, Opera Tampa will hit all the high notes.

A hybrid of drama and music and visual spectacle, it’s for good reason that opera is known as the ‘queen of the performing arts.’ Opera Tampa’s 2024 season promises to be a sparkling jewel in the queen’s crown as the transcendent music of these classic works washes over the Straz Center’s audiences in a cascade of sound.

“Our 2024 season lineup promises to thrill audiences with the grand composition and magnificent spectacle that only opera can deliver,” said artistic director Robin Stamper. “Veteran opera fans and curious novices alike will delight in the depth of human emotion brought into focus on our stage through this glorious music.”

The 2024 Opera Tampa season includes:

• Mozart’s Don Giovanni on Friday, February 2 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 4 at 2 p.m. in Ferguson Hall.

• Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel on Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. in Ferguson Hall.

• Verdi’s La Traviata on Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 21 at 2 p.m. in Ferguson Hall.

In addition to the three mainstage performances, the Opera Tampa season also incorporates a variety of special events, including performances by the Opera Tampa Singers, pre- and post-performance receptions and the elegant Opera Tampa Grand Gala, which is scheduled for Saturday, March 2.

Opera Tampa provides meaningful arts education and community engagement experiences for children and adults throughout the year. During the last decade, the Opera Tampa Singers have engaged more than 70,000 students, teachers, families and seniors in the joy of opera at more than 300 locations throughout the Tampa Bay region. This comprehensive outreach program includes school assemblies, pop-up performances, artist residencies and so much more.

And every year, hundreds of students — many experiencing operas for the first time — attend dress rehearsals of Opera Tampa’s mainstage productions.

For ticket information, call the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office at 813-229-STAR (7827) or visit www.strazcenter.org. For more information about Opera Tampa and its upcoming events, please visit www.operatampa.org.