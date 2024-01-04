A call to artists has been issued by the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG) for the 2024 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show, which runs from Thursday, February 29 through Sunday, March 10 at the festival grounds in Plant City.

This year, the show will be presented in the Neighborhood Village near Gate 4. There is very limited space, so artists are encouraged to apply early via mail. Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Adult artists, both professional and amateur, as well as youth artists are encouraged to apply. Karen Crumley, chair of the Fine Art Show, said, “There are over 400,000 who come through the gallery every year. We will likely have even more this year due to the new location. This is a great opportunity for all artists to learn how to present their art to the public.”

Crumley added, “I really want to encourage our youngest artists, especially those in high school, to apply. This will get them exposure and the experience of having their art seen by the public.”

The categories for adults, both professional and amateur, are oils, acrylics, watercolors, graphics/mixed media and miniature art (2D). The categories for youth (ages 6-17) are oils, acrylics, watercolors, graphics/mixed media and sculptures.

The adult entry fee for professionals is $15 and $12 for amateurs and miniature art. The entry for youth is $5.

There are multiple prizes available for adults. These include Best of Show, which earns the winner $300. The Strawberry Theme award (which includes entries which feature strawberries or reflect the 2024 theme of Out of the World) is $100. There is also prize money for first and second place, as well as Business Leaders Choice and Special ‘In Honor Of,’ which net $50 for the artist.

There is a Best Youth Entry award, which is $30 and sponsored by Jarrett Scott Ford of Plant City. Youth first and second also receive prize money. All youth participants will receive a participation ribbon.

Early entries are accepted via mail until Thursday, February 8. Artists should mail their forms and fees to East Hillsborough Art Guild, P.O. Box 3055, Plant City, FL 33564. Complete rules and entry forms can be found at https://flstrawberryfestival.com/.