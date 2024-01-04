Tampa Theatre will celebrate over two decades of its signature fundraiser, WineFest, this March. The theme for this year’s WineFest is Grapebusters. WineFest is the organization’s biggest annual fundraiser. WineFest has raised more than $1.5 million over the past 21 years for the non-profit Tampa Theatre.

WineFest, which is for those 21 years and older, will kick off on Friday, March 1 at 7 p.m. with a two-tiered wine tasting. Guests will taste dozens of boutique wines and sample fares from Tampa’s top independent restaurants. Guests will also have the opportunity to bid on premium silent auction items from area retailers, restaurants, services and attractions.

Tickets for the Premium Tasting, which begins at 7 p.m. and features exclusive wines for a limited audience, are $125, or $115 for Tampa Theatre members. Tickets for the Grand Tasting, which begins at 8 p.m., are $80, or $70 for Tampa Theatre members.

On Saturday, March 2, the Tampa Theatre’s historic stage is transformed so that 275 people can sit for a wine pairing from 6-10 p.m. The multicourse menu, created through a collaboration between Mise en Place and Metropolitan Ministries’ culinary and hospitality teams, will feature delectable small plates expertly paired with exquisite wines. There are a limited number of tickets left for this Saturday event.

There will be a fun live auction featuring once-in-a-lifetime trips, exclusive experiences and a high-stakes wine pull. Tickets for the wine pairing are $400 for individuals and $750 for a pair.

Event Chair Zac Foster said, “I do not believe in UFOs, astral projections, mental telepathy, ESP, clairvoyance, spirit photography, telekinetic movement, full-trance mediums, the Loch Ness monster or the theory of Atlantis, but I do believe in the mission of Tampa Theatre, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man-sized amount of support this community brings to the table each year to support its artistic, educational and community programming, and the preservation of this landmark building as we look forward to celebrating its centennial in 2026.”

WineFest guests are encouraged to dress as their favorite character or come in a Ghostbusters-inspired costume.

You can get tickets at the box office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa, or go online at https://tampatheatre.org/winefest/.