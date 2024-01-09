Football season and the tailgating parties that go with it may be winding down, but there is still Super Bowl LVIII to look forward to in February. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to be in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, you can still throw a party to cap off another exciting football season.

Super Bowl parties bring out the best party food. Wings, chili, pizza and assorted dips seem to top the list, but don’t be afraid to think outside the box. Look for themed food related to the home cities for the NFC and AFC champs (Cuban sandwiches would be ideal if the Bucs made our dreams come true with an appearance, for example). And don’t forget dessert. Football-shaped brownies or cookies, cupcakes iced in team colors and chocolate-covered pretzels are all favorites.

If you are trying to stick to a resolution to eat healthier, you can often find low-calorie and low-fat versions of your favorite game-day snacks online. If you are on a budget, consider a potluck-style party to keep things low-stress and low-budget.

For drinks, offering canned or bottled beverages from a cooler allows your guests to easily help themselves. There are plenty of canned and bottled options on the market with or without alcohol to appease all ages. If you find a good team-themed cocktail or mocktail, batch-make it ahead of time. This is also an opportunity to show off a local beverage or microbrew that’s popular in one of the teams’ home cities. If you do choose to serve alcohol, consider hiring your favorite teenager to be a designated driver.

Before the game, check your TV and streaming or cable connection to make sure all is in working order. Is it time for an updated television? Look for electronics sales leading up to the Super Bowl.

You don’t need a Pinterest-worthy party to have a good time, but the internet is a helpful resource for recipes and party ideas. Add to the ambiance with party games and decorations. Try trivia related to the host city or participating teams. If you don’t have a favorite in the big game, use both teams’ colors to decorate and split the room or decorate your snack table to look like a football field.

Plan to start the party no more than 90 minutes before kickoff. This gives guests just enough time to mingle and snack without overdoing it. Whether they are there for the game, the legendary commercials or just to socialize, having friends and family to share in the fun is what truly makes the party. May your favorite team win!