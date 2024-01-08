Tampa Electric Dubbed StormReady By NOAA

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has recognized Tampa Electric as being StormReady, making TECO the first Florida utility to receive this prestigious designation. NOAA assessed Tampa Electric’s storm preparedness, including year-round training, written plans, facilities and communication with employees and community partners. The review also considered how the company monitors weather and how it receives and shares severe weather warnings.

“The StormReady designation is not just a label; it signifies that we’re on the forefront of advanced storm planning and preparation,” said Lee Connelly, Tampa Electric’s Emergency Management manager. “Being prepared for storms — and being able to quickly recover from them — is essential to provide reliable electricity to our customers when they need it the most.”

Clásico Chophouse And Taproom Celebrates One-year Anniversary With A Ribbon-cutting

Great food was the theme of the one-year anniversary celebration and ribbon-cutting by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce for Clásico Chophouse and Taproom. Guests were treated to a variety of delicious dishes from Chef Davis Locke, including slow-smoked beef ribs, house-made meatballs and more.

Clásico Chophouse and Taproom has a wide menu, which includes both Italian-inspired and barbecue dishes. It is located at 775 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon. For more information, visit its website at www.clasicobrandon.com or call 813-444-5188.

Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique Unveil Posh Frocks

For five years, Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique has been Tampa’s top choice for sophisticated bridal attire. Its curated collections ensure that there’s something for every bride, groom and now moms too. Join Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique from Friday through Monday, January 19-22 to witness the unveiling of its new Posh Frock Collection. The event promises to be a captivating display of gorgeous dresses, marking a defining moment in its commitment to providing the epitome of elegance for life’s most memorable occasions.

Appointments for the showcase can be booked online at www.satinandlacebridalboutique.com. For any other enquiries, call 813-381-4110. Satin & Lace Bridal Boutique is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview.

Strawberry Festival Concert Tickets On Sale Now

Concert and admission tickets for the 89th ‘Out of This World’ Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City are on sale now. The festival takes place from February 29 to March 10, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online at https://flstrawberryfestival.com/, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City or by phone at 813-754-1996.