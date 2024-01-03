Adventure Island®, Tampa’s premier water park, will debut Castaway Falls in the spring. The all-new multilevel, interactive water-play attraction will feature more than 100 play elements, including two giant tipping buckets that dump more than 1,300 gallons of water combined.

Castaway Falls will have four exciting water slides, soakers, flow pipes, hose jets, spray jets, water shooters, water curtains, tipping troughs, spinning and sliding buckets and much more. The new attraction replaces the former splash area and is double the size of the former Splash Attack, making the new addition to Adventure Island bigger and splashier than ever before.

“We are thrilled about Adventure Island’s 2024 season,” said Stewart Clark, president of Busch Gardens® Tampa Bay and Adventure Island. “With the unveiling of Castaway Falls, the largest expansion in the water park’s history continues, adding attractions, dining options and events to enhance the guest experience.”

Harmonizing with the water park’s paradise-like ambiance, Castaway Falls resembles a splash haven and a fun-filled retreat for the young and young at heart. Castaway Falls will immerse park guests in a watery world of excitement perfect for all, even the littlest splashers.

Castaway Falls is part of the water park’s largest expansion in more than four decades. Said expansion includes a park-wide modernized theme, the recently opened Shaka-Laka Shores, water slides Rapids Racer and Wahoo Remix, the renovation of Captain Pete’s, the popular full-service Hang Ten Tiki Bar and new lounging areas and cabanas.

Adventure Island’s annual pass is the best way to enjoy year-round family fun under the sun, such as the new Castaway Falls and seasonal events included with admission. Passholders enjoy monthly rewards on top of unlimited seasonal admission and benefits like free parking, in-park discounts and more.

Located right across the street from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Adventure Island features a combination of exhilarating water slides and tropical, tranquil surroundings. At Tampa’s Island Paradise await thrilling slides, such as Rapids Racer, Wahoo Remix, Solar Vortex®, Vanish Point™, Caribbean Corkscrew® and Colossal Curl™, waterfalls, a 17,000-square-foot wave pool, a children’s splash and play zone, Shaka-Laka Shores and other family attractions. Guests can dig their toes into the sand or relax in lounge chairs or a private cabana.

