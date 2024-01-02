Eva Adams Concert In Sun City Center

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) welcomes international singer and musician Eva Adams to its sanctuary for a 7 p.m. concert on Friday, January 12. Adams studied opera and piano in the Czech Republic and has been performing all over the world for over 33 years. She is a multilingual singer, performing in many languages and styles from the 50s to the 80s.

Tickets are available online at www.sccumc.com/events, from the Pages of Life Bookstore on campus or at the church office. The SCCUMC is located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

Suncoast Credit Union Foundation Scholarship

The Suncoast Credit Union Foundation is partnering with Hillsborough Education Foundation to offer six $2,000 scholarship awards to high school graduates in the Class of 2024. This year’s high school graduates in Suncoast Credit Union’s 25-county service territory have the opportunity to apply for financial support to continue their education, thanks to a $164,000 investment in scholarships by the Tampa-based credit union’s Foundation.

Applications are open until Wednesday, January 31 and are available at https://educationfoundation.com/seniorscholarships.

Girl Scouts Perform Carols At Retirement Home

The Girl Scouts of Brownie Troop 33027 recently spread holiday cheer to the residents of Osprey Heights retirement community by performing carols and handing out candy canes. Decked out in red and green, the second graders sang a selection of classic Christmas carols, with the residents joining in. The smiles on the faces of the residents showed how much they appreciated the performance, and they requested more visits in the future.

Pepin Academies To Host School Choice Open House

Pepin Academies is excited to announce a School Choice Open House event for prospective students, parents and the community. This event will provide an excellent opportunity for all attendees to tour the school, learn more information about what it does and learn more about its therapeutic environment for students with learning disabilities.

The open house will be held simultaneously on each campus on January 25, 2024, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Please RSVP at www.pepinacademies.com or email communications@theacademies.us.

Roamin’ Oldies Cruiser Of The Month

In 1968, Ron Gaither bought a well-used, four-year-old Oldsmobile Cutlass 442 convertible. Fifty-five years later, it is the Roamin’ Oldies Car Club cruiser of the month. In 1979, the 442 was retired as a daily driver and tucked away in a garage; in 2000, Gaither and son, Geoff, embarked on a 10-year frame-off restoration. They did pretty much everything in the home garage; only the seats and interior panels were sent out for reupholstering.

The Roamin’ Oldies host a cruise-in from 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of every month, with a rain date the following Sunday, at the MiraBay Village Shopping Center at 206 Harbor Village Lane off U.S. Highway 401 in Apollo Beach. For more information, call Frank at 856 373-8497.

Dementia Care-partner Support Group

Superior Residences of Brandon will be holding a monthly support group for family and friends of people living with dementia. The group will take place the second Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m., with the next meeting being on January 9. The group will be led by CherylAnn Haley, she is a Positive Approach to Care-certified coach and will share Positive Approach to Care skills that will explain some behaviors and show care partners how to support their loved ones.

Please call 813-657-8587 or email tburnett@superiorbrandon.com to reserve a space. Superior Residences of Brandon is located at 1819 Providence Ridge Blvd. in Brandon.

SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection

The SouthShore Christian Women’s Connection is holding a luncheon on Wednesday, January 10 at 11:30 a.m. at the Life Enrichment Center of the United Methodist Church Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center. Eileen McGuire, a lifelong health and wellness professional, is the speaker. She believes in empowering others with the tools and knowledge necessary to live healthier, longer and more fulfilling lives.

Please call 317-414-9062 or email sscwcflorida@gmail.com to make a reservation.