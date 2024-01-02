The new year brings in new events from the Hillsborough County Public Library Cooperative (HCPLC) to kick off a year filled with reading, community and creativity.

The 44th annual Storytelling Festival Workshop Series is a five-week series beginning in January dedicated to teaching children how to tell stories. The workshop will focus on creative theater arts, literacy and public speaking skills at the Bloomingdale Regional and Riverview Public libraries.

Students will have the opportunity to have a video of their storytelling posted on the library’s website. The series is recommended for students in second through seventh grades and is sponsored by Friends of the Library of Tampa-Hillsborough County Inc.

The Riverview Public Library is also hosting a recording studio orientation in January for adults to see what devices and technology are available for them to use. The Riverview Public, Bloomingdale Regional and Ruskin Branch libraries also host Tech Help events throughout the month.

Bilingual story times offer engaging activities in both English and Spanish for children 2-7 years old and their families.

The Ruskin Branch Library is hosting the Teen Writing Program for Dungeon and Dragons fans. At the tabletop writing event, teens will learn how to write engaging and rewarding quests for players.

The Bloomingdale Regional Library will host a public speaking workshop on Tuesday, January 30 to encourage teens to improve their public speaking skills through group activities.

A 10-week Life Story Writing series will begin on Friday, January 19 at the Bloomingdale Library for adults. During the series, writers will compose nine stories and compile a portfolio of their life stories. The event is presented by the Bloomingdale Writers Connection and funded by Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library.

The SouthShore Regional Library hosts events to support individuals in their search for a job as well as basic lessons on using mobile devices, cybersecurity and computer applications. On Tuesday, February 13, adults can explore the Burgert Brothers Photographic Collection archive at the SouthShore location as well.

The Bloomingdale Regional, Riverview Public, Brandon Regional, SouthShore Regional and Ruskin Branch libraries host weekly toddler and baby times and story times. These events engage children of all ages in activities and stories as well as promote social interaction and building reading skills.

For more information or to register for events hosted by your local library, visit https://hcplc.org/.