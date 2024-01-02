For 12 years, CrossRoads Produce has been providing local fresh produce, honey pantry items and plants to the community. Kurt and Penny Pendergrass opened CrossRoads Produce by the crossroads of South County Road 39 and Lithia Pinecrest Road in 2011 with a mission to serve people in the community.

“I tell all of my employees that we are a service company that sells produce. We are here to serve the community,” Kurt said.

One of the many ways CrossRoads Produce serves the community is by providing the freshest produce and plants. To do so, Kurt purchases daily from local farms of all sizes, from a 5-acre farm in Dover to Spivey Farm in Plant City.

In November, CrossRoads Produce opened its second location outside the Riverhills Shell gas station. Station owner Todd Kane said second location came about after Osprey Observer Editor Marie Gilmore suggested their partnership would be a way to offer expanded options to both businesses’ customers.

“I am thankful for it because not only is it one small business supporting another, it gives our customers another option in the area,” Kane said. “It also gives us both, with increased business, opportunities to support our local charities.”

Through their businesses, both Kane and Kurt regularly give to local charities like Seeds of Hope, Small But Mighty Heroes, A Kid’s Place and local churches. For two businesses dedicated to the people they serve, the pairing is perfect.

CrossRoads Produce customers at the new location will have the same great service and will also be able to get gas or stop by the convenience store.

Kane is thrilled with expansion and the future for both businesses.

“It’s going to be, for them and for the station, a really great 2024,” said Kane.

Kurt shared a few CrossRoads highlights. For the first few months of the year, fresh local strawberries will be plentiful. Customers can buy as little as one piece of fruit or buy in bulk. If it doesn’t have an item, CrossRoads will try to get it. It will also deliver locally on request and offer wholesale pricing.

CrossRoads Produce’s hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Kurt shared that sometimes it will be open outside of those hours: “If we are here, we are open.” CrossRoads Produce’s new location is 4330 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, visit www.crossroadsproduce.com.