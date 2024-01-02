Tampa Bay Rodeo announces the first-ever Bull Bash & Country Music Festival, taking place on Friday and Saturday, January 26 and 27 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Country music legend John Michael Montgomery and rising star Priscilla Block headline the festival, with Montgomery taking the stage during the Bull Bash intermission on Friday night and Block taking the stage during the same competition break on Saturday night.

The best bull riders in the region compete for the title and cash prizes in this multiround competition. After the music festival at intermission, the Bull Bash resumes with the final rounds to crown the winner. The second half includes the fan-favorite Hard Cash Giveaway, where cowboys test their speed, agility and courage as they race on foot to capture cash that is tied between the bull’s horns. Tickets are on sale now for this electrifying event.

Montgomery is an award-winning, multiplatinum country music artist with gold record hits like “I Swear,” “Leave a Mark” and “Brand New Me” to his name. Block, the first country music act to break from the social media platform TikTok, was nominated for the Academy of Country Music Award for New Female Artist of the Year and CMT’s Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Fans can arrive early to enjoy live music from Tampa-area artists, eat delicious food, have a cold beer and test their skills on the mechanical bull before the Bull Bash begins. Randy McNeeley performs on Friday, and Cross Fire Creek performs Saturday night; their performances begin at 5:45 p.m. each night. Gates open at 5:00 p.m., the Bull Bash begins at 7:30 p.m. and the headliners take the stage at approximately 8:15 p.m. each night.

The Hillsborough County Fairgrounds is located at the intersection of State Road 60 and Sydney Washer Road, just east of Brandon. General parking is free, with premium parking available at $25 per car. This is a rain-or-shine event.

For more information, visit https://hillsboroughcountyfair.com/bull-bash/.