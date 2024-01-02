The Florida Strawberry Festival announced its upcoming headline entertainment artists, and there is certainly something to please everyone. This spring marks the Strawberry Festival’s 89th year of bringing fun, food and entertainment to the community with more than 600,000 visitors enjoying the festival’s headline entertainment, rides, youth livestock shows, crafts and, of course, strawberry shortcake. The 2024 festival takes place for 11 days from Thursday, February 29 through Sunday, March 10.

According to Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson, this year’s artists once again encompass a variety of entertainment from many genres.

“The directors on our entertainment committee worked diligently in planning and preparing for this highly anticipated announcement,” said Robinson. “The research, negotiations and coordinating that must take place for us to secure our headline entertainment is such a unique process. I know how much care and consideration has gone into making these selections and I can promise you this lineup will not disappoint. It’s ‘Out of This World.’”

The 2024 entertainment lineup is as follows: On February 29, the festival kicks off at 10:30 a.m. with Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra, followed by the doo-wop sounds of the Oak Ridge Boys at 3:30 p.m. and ending the day with the much-anticipated county music artist Oliver Anthony at 7:30 p.m.

The Beach Boys bring their iconic surf-sounds on Friday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m., followed by country-pop singer Jordan Davis at 7:30 p.m. The award-winning Black Eyed Peas headline on Saturday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m. and country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum brings his music to the stage on Sunday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

The legendary Bellamy Brothers perform on Monday, March 4 at 3:30 p.m., followed by the iconic Southern rock band ZZ Top at 7:30 p.m. Christian performer Mark Lowry takes the stage on Tuesday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m., followed by Grammy-winning Christian artist Zach Williams at 7:30 p.m.

Iconic country music singer Craig Morgan performs on Wednesday, March 6 at 3:30 p.m., followed by Riley Green at 7:30 p.m. Bill Haley Jr. and the Comets will rock around the clock on Thursday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m., followed by legendary country singer Gene Watson at 3:30 p.m. Christian R&B performer Kirk Franklin rounds out the evening at 7:30 p.m.

The Commodores bring their smooth sounds to the stage on Friday, March 8 at 3:30 p.m., followed by the much-anticipated ban Foreigner at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, March 9 at 3:30 p.m., Jo Dee Messina performs her country hits, followed by rapper Flo Rida at 7:30 p.m. The festival ends with a performance from beloved contemporary country music artist Cody Johnson on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Advance tickets for admission and for headline entertainment shows can be purchased online at www.flstrawberryfestival.com, at the Amscot Main Ticket Office at 2209 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City and by phone at 813-754-1996.