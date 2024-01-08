In our community, many stores extend exclusive senior discounts to recognize the value of experience and cater to our seasoned residents. Senior discounts serve as a gesture of appreciation for the wealth of knowledge and loyalty seniors bring. From local trendy boutiques or popular attractions to craft stores and popular chains found nationwide, many places in the area offer great savings.

For decades, The Green Boutique has served as the perfect place to grab a thoughtful gift, the final touch for your home decorating project or even a beautiful outfit right in Valrico. Every Tuesday, this local favorite offers 10 percent off for everyone 55 years old and over. This senior discount excludes purchases from the following brands: Brighton, Ronaldo, Sid Dickens and Kendra Scott.

Owner Rosalind Creager said, “We appreciate our senior customers and want to offer them a special recognition.”

The Green Boutique is located at 1032 Bloomingdale Ave. Visit https://greenboutiquefl.com.

Many Tampa attractions and experiences also offer discounted ticket prices for seniors. Check out The Florida Aquarium and get approximately 10 percent off regular-priced tickets for seniors ages 60 years or older. The Florida Aquarium is a nonprofit organization that offers many exhibits, including animals of the wetlands, stingrays, a coral reef exhibit, animals with no bones and more. The aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 701 Channelside Dr. in Tampa. Visit www.flaquarium.org.

If you are interested in a traditional museum, then visit the Tampa Bay History Center for $2 off tickets for adults 60 years old or older and learn about Tampa’s history throughout the decades. The history center is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily at 801 Water St. in Tampa. Visit https://tampabayhistorycenter.org.

Catch a show at the Straz Center for Performing Arts and receive up to 50 percent off tickets to select shows for seniors ages 65 years old or over. Discounts are redeemable in person only at the box office with a valid ID and guests can purchase up to two tickets per ID. Learn more about the discount at the Straz Center at www.strazcenter.org/tickets-events/promotions/seniors. The Straz Center is located at 1010 N. Macinnes Place in Tampa.

If you are feeling crafty, you can find a great senior discount by visiting Michaels in Brandon for 10 percent off every purchase, including sale items. Customers must be registered through the Michaels Rewards account and be 55 years old or older to use this discount online and in-store every day of the week. Some exclusions apply and can be viewed at www.michaels.com/coupon-policy-and-price-guarantee#senior-discount.

Many other national brands in retail, dining and travel offer senior discounts. There are quite a few restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Chili’s, Dunkin’ and Sonic, that offer value for seniors, but as some are individually owned it is best to check with the location closest to you to see what the offer is.

Kohl’s offers a senior discount on Wednesdays for those ages 60 and older and PetSmart has 10% off purchase and 10% off grooming on Tuesdays. Many cell phone providers and airlines offer some sort of senior discount as well. AMC Theatres provides a senior discount on tickets for ages 60 and up every day.

No matter what you are interested in trying around the community, many businesses offer senior discounts. Websites like www.theseniorlist.com/senior-discounts/ are a great resource. Most discounts start at 55 and up, but there are a few for 50 and many start at 60, so always read the fine print. The important thing to remember is to always ask when dining, shopping or vacationing, as it may not be widely advertised. Exploring these offerings optimizes both savings and overall fun for the senior community members in our area.