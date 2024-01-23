A Motion ChiroTherapy office is now celebrating five years of business since opening in the community.

Dr. Robert Lutz opened his first Motion ChiroTherapy office in 2018 in the FishHawk area, offering nonsurgical solutions for injuries and more. The second location opened in Apollo Beach in order to expand its each to other communities.

Motion ChiroTherapy is a rehab-based sports injury chiropractic office with a staff that wants you to be an active part of changing your biomechanics through movement.

“Through patient-specific care plans, we fix the root cause of your pain and keep it away for good,” said Lutz.

Motion ChiroTherapy offers chiropractic care which treats problems like arthritis, muscle spasms, headaches, pinched nerves and more. On top of chiropractic care, it also has performance care options for athletes. Physicians are trained in techniques that professional athletes and teams utilize to keep players safely performing at their highest ability with training and conditioning.

Motion ChiroTherapy is one of the leaders in nonsurgical injuries. Lutz and his staff continue to learn and educate themselves in order to offer new and improved services as they become available. The newest tool added is StemWave, which has been a game changer in the industry and has helped patients reach goals faster and safer than older technology. StemWave is a medical device that utilizes harmless yet powerful acoustic waves to activate the body’s natural healing mechanisms.

Lutz attended Northeastern Illinois University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in biology and later earned a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from the National University of Health Sciences (NUHS). Lutz has also attended over 300 hours of advanced post-graduate coursework, including Motion Palpation Institute, Dynamic Neuromuscular Rehabilitation (DNS), McKenzie Method of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (the McKenzie Method) and GRIP Approach.

“Each day I get to help people reach their goals,” said Lutz. “It might be a college athlete getting a personal record or someone who would just like to hold their grandkids, and it is very rewarding.”

As Motion ChiroTherapy celebrates five years, it continues to offer patient-focused care and advanced treatments for nonsurgical solutions and improved health.

For more information, please call the Motion ChiroTherapy office at 813-793-7791 or visit https://motionchirotherapy.com/.