Shapes Fitness for Women has existed for more than 35 years in the Brandon community. In 2013, the brand was restructured as a franchise.

There were two common denominators that made Shapes Fitness for Women successful in its 35-year run. First are its members who have very specific fitness, health and wellness goals, objectives and needs. Second is the most recognized value-added relationship builder that all the members knew and trusted: Ann D. Gilbert, instructor, trainer, coach and corporate vice president of personal training/fitness.

“I bought the franchise in 2013 and have recently celebrated a 10-year anniversary,” Gilbert said. “I am a firm believer in the women’s-only niche and am proud of the fact that our ‘Love Yourself’ theme and supporting programming options have changed lives for as many as 35 years in the area.”

The Shapes Fitness for Women community is so engaging and nonjudgmental, that its customer base has expanded beyond its traditional 48-90-plus age range to now include the 25-plus age range.

“This 25-plus new group includes women who are intimidated by the ‘hard-core’ members in the area’s other facilities,” Gilbert said. “In February, we will offer a three-day pass to experience Group X classes, personal training, our aquatic spa amenities and our small group functional training sessions designed to empower our customers with everything from HIIT to active aging.”

Shapes does not sell a contract or a membership. Rather, it offers the choice of three customer-centered programs: Progressive Balance, where customer can be personally coached for eight weeks; Premier, which is a full amenity facility package; and Base, which is an open workout floor program.

“Women choose camaraderie, accountability and community in a space they can really call their own,” Gilbert said. “We love the space, and we love the results. We also love the skin you are in.”

Gilbert and her team at Shapes would like to reinforce the point that the relationship building skill sets that are needed to successfully work with health-and-wellness-focused customers are somewhat different than working with customers who are only fitness-focused.

“Our team is made up of fitness professionals who we call FitPro Hybrids,” Gilbert said. “This means that they are fitness professionals who not only have the technical skill sets of personal trainers and group exercise instructors, but they also have the highest level of emotional intelligence skill sets as well. All of our FitPro Hybrids have an average of 15-plus years of delivering fitness, health and wellness services.”

If you’d like to learn more about Shapes Fitness for Women or if you’d like to take advantage of its February promotion, you can visit its website at https://shapesfitnessbrandon.com/ or call 813-661-0033. Shapes Fitness for Women is located at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.