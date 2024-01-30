SCORE
Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE is an organization
dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground.
Whether you need help evaluating a new business idea or plan,
stimulating business growth, or developing long-term stability – SCORE
Tampa can help at little to no cost. Our goals are your goals. Let’s
set & meet them together with training opportunities, free workshops,
and online resources!
Our volunteers are successful real-world business professionals who
volunteer thousands of hours to help existing and startup businesses
succeed. Our volunteers are experts with experience in areas such as;
accounting, finance, human resources, consulting, import/export, law,
operations, production, retail, wholesale, manufacturing, sales,
marketing, management, business plan preparation, strategic planning,
and many other business disciplines.
We provide:
Volunteer MENTORS who share their expertise across many industries
Free, confidential business mentoring in person, via email, or by video
Free business TOOLS, templates, and tips here online
Inexpensive or free business WORKSHOPS (locally) and webinars (online 24/7)
https://www.score.org/tampa