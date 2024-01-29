Step back into 1836 to experience Florida and Fort Foster history. This living history event features soldiers, Native Americans, militia, crafts and demonstrations. There will be skirmishes and weapon demonstrations throughout the event, and vendors will be selling wares and goods. The event is being held from Friday through Sunday, February 9, 10 and 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., at Fort Foster.

Fort Foster is located at 15402 U.S. 301 N. in Thonotosassa, opposite of Hillsborough River State Park. For additional information and to register for the event visit www.floridastateparks.org/events/fort-foster-days. All proceeds from this event go toward Hillsborough River State Park Preservation Society and refurbishing Fort Foster.