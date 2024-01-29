If you like barbecue and helping the community, mark your calendars for Saturday, February 10. Boy Scout Troop 61 will host the sixth annual ‘Taste of Scouting’ barbecue event from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale, located at 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon.

This community-wide event will include barbecue meals prepared by Scouts for customers to pick up and enjoy. Come see what Scouting is about with fun activities such as knot tying, orienteering, fire building, camping, backpacking, first aid and more.

“The event was first held in February 2019, and we have been holding it every year since,” said troop committee member and grillmaster John Zelatis.

This year, the meal will include a choice of brisket, pulled pork or turkey with mac and cheese, baked beans, a roll and a drink. The meals start at $15 if you preorder online, where you can also order meats by the pound, bulk dishes, banana pudding, or additional rolls and drinks, as well as make a donation.

“The funds raised will be utilized to help lower Scout dues and registration fees, purchase new or upgrade existing camping equipment, repair our flotilla of canoes, offset the cost of summer camp and provide Scout families assistance through scholarships in case of financial hardships,” said Zelatis. “We want every young person to experience Scouting. Also, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale to help pay for building and grounds maintenance and incidentals.”

Scouts are involved in every aspect of the event, from preparing the meats to serving the guests.

“The night before, the Scouts will first make the rubs and sauces,” said Zelatis, “then they will trim and prepare the meats for smoking. Being that this is an overnight cook, the adult leaders will man the smokers while the Scouts camp out and sleep in preparation of the next day’s activities. On the day of the event, they will be serving food and setting up activities such as knot tying, orienteering, fire building, camping, backpacking, first aid and more so all our guests can see what Scouting is all about.”

To preorder a meal, visit https://troop61-107596.square.site/. For questions, please contact troop61fundraising@gmail.com.