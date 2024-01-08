Watermelon Swim’s New Year’s resolution is to continue to grow its impact on the community in 2024.

CEO Micha Seal said the family-owned and operated year-round swim company hopes to open two new locations in Brooksville and Zephyrhills.

“We’re beyond excited to be growing and reaching new areas of our community to teach more lessons and further our mission. The more students we can teach, the better we can serve our community and develop safer swimmers,” Seal said.

The new locations will extend Watermelon Swim’s impact beyond the four current indoor locations in Lutz, South Tampa, Wesley Chapel and Riverview. In 2023, Watermelon Swim taught over 300,000 swim lessons with the help of 150 employees.

At the beginning of the year, Watermelon Swim will offer free water babies classes for infants under 6 months old. These classes engage parents and infants in nonsubmersion lessons and offer an opportunity for parents to bond with their children.

These lessons lay the foundation for future lessons at Watermelon Swim. The company is offering a 10 percent tuition discount for swimmers taking lessons multiple times a week to “encourage consistency and repetition in swim lessons.”

In addition to offering swim lessons and free water safety education presentations, the company gives back to the community through scholarships and donations to support local causes.

“Watermelon Swim aims to continuously give back to the community. Each year we have a pumpkin patch, and the proceeds of this pumpkin patch help us provide scholarships for our Swimmers with Disabilities program,” Seal said.

Watermelon Swim’s annual giving tree has served the Tampa Bay community over the last 10 years as well. The program provides the “entire holiday experience” for families in need. An application process allows Watermelon Swim to identify families in need who would benefit from receiving holiday decorations, meals and gifts.

“There’s an undeniable need for swim lessons and water safety education in our community. Our mission is to grow a community full of safer swimmers and reduce the risks while increasing confidence in and around water,” Seal said.

To enroll in swim lessons at one of the four locations or read Watermelon Swim’s blog, visit https://watermelonswim.com/. For more information, contact the company at 813-229-7946.