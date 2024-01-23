The Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels continues to serve over 200, though the number slightly dipped sometime in 2023. Additionally, the organization has a new president, Dave MacEwen, and in the position of vice president now is Janet Holtzman, who is also the organization’s chaplain.

For those looking to volunteer, most of its member churches are usually in need of drivers to deliver meals. To check for which local churches need volunteers or for other volunteer opportunities with the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels, call general coordinator Carol Shick at 813-404-1973.

Original Story Printed March 2023.

If you or someone you know is homebound and unable to prepare a home-cooked meal, then Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels may be able to help. The person in need can be of any age, and the circumstance of their need can be temporary or permanent.

The Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels helps those in need who live in a territory covering the Brandon, Seffner and Valrico area (east to Dover Road, west to U.S. Highway 301, north to Interstate 4 and south to the Alafia River). While clients are asked to donate $2.50 per meal, no one is turned away due to an inability to pay.

Clients can be referred to the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels by organizations, churches, family, friends, physicians or neighbors. Clients are screened in their home to verify eligibility.

A daily meal is prepared by volunteers and delivered Monday through Friday between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The meal includes a main course (chicken, beef, fish, pork, etc.), starch, vegetable, salad, bread and dessert. Meals are cooked, assembled and delivered by volunteer members and friends of 17 participating area churches.

Currently, the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels serves over 200 medically needy, homebound residents. For many of these residents, the daily visit from the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only human contact they receive that day. The services provided are intended to increase intake of nutritious food, improve their personal outlook and health and decrease the feeling of isolation and loneliness.

Carol Shick, general coordinator for the Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels, said, “We are a completely volunteer organization and solely funded by donations. We love serving the community and our clients.”

Shick said, “Many churches will prepare special holiday foods, and some give holiday favors. At Christmas, each client receives a bag or box with small treats, books and toiletries. We deliver every holiday except Christmas.”

The Greater Brandon Meals on Wheels is a 100 percent volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It operates completely from donations. The organization has been serving the community since 1976.

For more information, please visit www.brandonmealsonwheels.com.