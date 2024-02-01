The 17th annual National Black, Brown and College Bound (BBCB) Summit, hosted by Hillsborough Community College (HCC), will be held from Wednesday through Saturday, March 6-9, at the Tampa Convention Center, located at 333 S. Franklin St. in Tampa. The event’s presenting sponsor is Wells Fargo.

Legendary boxing icon Sugar Ray Leonard will keynote the highly anticipated Dr. Sylvia Marion Carley Luncheon on Friday, March 8. Leonard has championship titles in five weight divisions and is an Olympic gold medalist, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, television personality, ringside analyst, philanthropist and founder of the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation.

Additional speakers will include award-winning actor, musician and spoken word artist Omari Hardwick as well as actor and producer Luis Guzmán.

“Over the years, BBCB has been a national event for young men of color to come together and discuss the unique issues they face in this country and in their community,” said Dr. Ken Atwater, president of HCC. “The summit is open to all students, allowing a space to network and connect with others who have surpassed the obstacles and become successful. The path to that success beginning with completing a college degree.”

Black and Latino males remain historically underrepresented throughout higher education, and their persistence and retention rates are significantly lower than other student populations. To address the disparities, HCC founded the BBCB Summit in 2006. Today, BBCB has established itself as the preeminent forum addressing the unique barriers that impede the success of this student population, bringing together national leaders and scholars in economics, business, education and social culture.

“We look forward to hosting the National BBCB Summit with our corporate and community sponsors,” said Annazette Houston, HCC’s chief diversity officer. “I am so pleased to be associated with an effort designed to change the educational outcomes for students.”

The BBCB Summit has seen more than 5,000 participants since 2006, including students from almost two dozen different states. For more information and to register for the event, visit bbcbsummit.org. Additional questions should be directed to summitregistration@hccfl.edu.

