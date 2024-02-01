Hillsborough County commissioners are seeking residents to serve on the newly created Hillsborough County Veteran’s Advisory Board (HCVAB). Residents interested in seeking an appointment must reside in and be registered voters in Hillsborough County. These are voluntary positions, and members serve without compensation.

All applicants must submit a completed Questionnaire for County Appointments and a Standards of Conduct form. Forms are available on the county’s website at www.hcflgov.net. To download a form, click on the following tabs/links: ‘Government’ and ‘Boards and Committees Forms.’

All forms must be signed and dated, and all questions must be answered in entirety to be eligible. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

The application is due by close of business on Thursday, February 8. Appointments will be scheduled for a meeting of the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) in March or April.

Forms can be:

• Mailed to P. O. Box 1110, Tampa, FL 33601.

• Faxed to 813-239-3916.

• Emailed to rotgerg@hillsboroughcounty.org.

• Delivered to 601 E. Kennedy Blvd., 2nd Floor, Tampa, FL 33602.

The purpose and scope of the activities of the Hillsborough County Veteran’s Advisory Board shall be the following:

A) To serve in an advisory capacity to the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners, Hillsborough County Consumer & Veteran’s Services Department and the Conservation & Environmental Lands Management Department to effectuate development of the Veterans Resource Center’s additional phases, the memorials and grounds of Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park and revitalization of the museum as outlined in the most current master plan created by the University of South Florida and adopted by the board in November 2022.

B) To serve as a convener of community groups whose interest is in the provision of resources to the veterans, their spouses and the family members of veterans who reside in Hillsborough County.

C) To deliver an annual report to the BOCC detailing priorities, goals and issues pertaining to veterans and their families.

D) The HVCAB will serve as an ad hoc board with a delineation date of December 2027, at which time an evaluation to determine the need of continuance will be conducted.

Seven new positions have been created. Terms are for two years. There shall be at least one member from each commission district. Applicants should meet the following criteria:

1) Served in the Armed Forces and received an honorable discharge with a minimum of six years’ service (preference given to those who have retired by years of service or medically retired from active service).

2) Resume of veteran-related community service.

3) Educational background and work experience that would significantly contribute to the board when serving as a member.

4) Identify all memberships in professional organizations.

Visit www.hcflgov.net.