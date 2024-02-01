Cardinal Roofing is hosting its 10th annual Clay Shoot Fundraiser on Friday, March 22 with sign-in beginning at 11 a.m. and shooting at 12 Noon. Participants will enjoy a fun day of shooting sporting clay for a great cause. The clay shoot is raising money for We Are The Essentials, a nonprofit agency that investigates and locates missing persons.

“We picked this nonprofit because it is a group of veterans, former first responders and community members who are dedicating their time, money and talents to bring home missing individuals to their families.,” explained Bridget Wilson, president of Cardinal Roofing.

According to Wilson, giving back to the community is a priority for Cardinal Roofing. This year’s clay shoot is hoping to raise $20K for We Are The Essentials.

The event will also include raffles, an auction and great food. There are many local sponsors for the event, including Chick-fil-A Bloomingdale/Lake Brandon Village, which is the 10-year breakfast sponsor. Jenifer Breaux with Dream Vacations is the lunch sponsor and JF Kicks is the drink sponsor.

“This year, we are offering 10 vendor spots at $225 each for local businesses to come out and advertise to our attendees,” said Wilson. “We are also doing a ‘Fund the List’ for We Are The Essentials — funding the items they need to help with their mission of finding our community’s loved ones.”

Wilson is always thankful for the camaraderie at the clay shoot as well as the support of the roofing community.

“Roofers have the biggest hearts, and I love when our industry comes together with our community and local businesses to benefit such a worthy nonprofit.”

All donations are welcome for the raffles and can be dropped off at the Cardinal Roofing office at 1312 Orangewalk Dr. in Brandon.

“No donation is too small, and we appreciate the amount of support we have received through the years, and we look forward to doing it again for the 10th time,” said Wilson.

For ticket pricing, registration and sponsorship opportunities, call 813-689-7663 (ROOF) or visit www.girlroofer.com. The event is taking place at FishHawk Sporting Clays, located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia. For more information on We Are The Essentials, visit www.wearetheessentials.com.