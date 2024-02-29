Local resident Delanie Dennis has a love for animals and an incredible drive to help ones in need, which she’s been doing through Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, Cafe Delanie, fundraisers and other initiatives since she was 7 years old. Early last month, Delanie hit the huge milestone of raising $100,000 for local animal rescues, shelters and sanctuaries.

To celebrate, Delanie and her parents, Andy and Julie Dennis, held an event on February 15 at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, which is one of the many nonprofits she’s been involved with over the years. At the event, catered by 3 C’s Catering, she also held a check presentation. Her friends, members of the Humane Society, members of other animal rescues Delanie has assisted and more went to the celebration.

“About 75 people came,” said Andy. “Yeah, yeah, it was a really good event. Lots of different rescues came, and people that are involved with the rescues, mostly.”

Some of the organizations at the event included RVR Horse Rescue, McNeely Farmily Rescue and Sanctuary, Florida Skunk Rescue and Mastino Rescue. A person from Dillard’s also attended, as Delanie is partnering with Dillard’s for its Easter Fashion Show at International Plaza and Bay Street on Saturday, March 16. A percentage of sales for that day will go to Delanie and then to her rescue of the month.

“My next goal is to get $150,000,” said Delanie, and she hopes to achieve this by the end of 2024.

Delanie began her journey to help animals through her lemonade in April 2019, meaning this upcoming April will mark her fifth anniversary. Her family’s plans for commemorating the occasion have yet to be decided, but she’s immensely glad to have come so far.

Delanie gave a list of everyone she would like to thank: “All the volunteers at the rescues, my mom and my dad for helping me, all the people at the cafe, and all the people who support it.”

If you’d like to support Delanie’s causes or want to learn more, stop by Cafe Delanie and Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, located at 3016 U.S. 301 N. Ste. 300 in Tampa, or visit www.facebook.com/cafedelanie/ and www.facebook.com/delanieslemonadestand. Additionally, the Dennis family is seeking to partner with local businesses, such as having percentages of certain purchases going toward Delanie’s fundraising efforts.