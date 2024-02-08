Freedom Plaza, a renowned retirement community, received a five-star rating from the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This recognition is the highest possible rating CMS awards to nursing home health centers based on their performance in health inspections, staffing levels and quality measures.

To determine ratings, CMS uses publicly available Medicare data to evaluate quality information across five care categories, including mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. Only the top 10 percent of nursing homes nationwide achieve the distinction of a five-star rating.

“We take great joy and pride in being acknowledged among the top 10 percent of nursing homes throughout the nation,” said Freedom Plaza executive director Angie Roher. “This acknowledgment reflects the commitment and tireless efforts of our staff, who consistently exceed expectations in delivering the utmost quality of care to our residents.”

Life Care Services, Freedom Plaza’s management company, announced that 36 other communities it manages also received this prestigious recognition.

“We are thrilled to see each of these communities receive this recognition from CMS, as it reflects our commitment to providing the highest quality care for our residents,” said Sharon Roth Maguire, senior vice president, chief of health and wellness and resident experience officer at Life Care Services. “These ratings also bring well-deserved attention to the dedication and expertise of our health care professionals and care teams, and to the value Life Care Services brings to the communities we serve.”

This five-star rating from CMS further solidifies Freedom Plaza’s position as a leader in the retirement community industry. The recognition serves as a testament to the community’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of care and providing an exceptional living experience for its residents.

Freedom Plaza is a vibrant life care community in Sun City Center set on 140 acres of landscaped grounds. It features a private lake, walking trails and an 18-hole executive golf course and putting green. Just minutes from both Tampa and Sarasota, residents enjoy a maintenance-free retirement lifestyle with resort-inspired services and amenities. Freedom Plaza’s pet-friendly community features over 400 independent living residences ranging from studio to one and two-bedroom apartment residences. It also offers assisted living residences; skilled nursing, including private rehabilitation suites; and memory care.

