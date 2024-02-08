The TECO Family BBQ Cook-off for Charity has returned and is ready for another year of good food, good company and supporting the community.

The annual barbecue was founded and is run by current and former Tampa Electric Company (TECO) employees, and the group is gearing up for its 13th annual event on Saturday, February 24, at the International Independent Showmen’s Association in Riverview. The gates will open at 10 a.m., and tickets are $15 for ages 11 and up and free for children 10 and under.

This family event started in 2009 as a friendly barbecue competition among friends and has evolved over the years into a significant community initiative. This year, the event will support Girls of the World Inc. and Pasco Adaptive & Inclusive Recreation (PAIR).

“It’s all about Tampa Electric Company team members coming together to help the community we serve,” said Sam Nowakowski, the TECO Family BBQ president. “Our team members put their heart and soul into this event to make our community [a] better place for all.”

Those who support the TECO Family BBQ are proud of its commitment to giving back to the community. The organizers are driven by a sense of social responsibility and seek to use this gathering to make a meaningful contribution to these two deserving causes.

Girls of the World is a mentorship program for young girls, providing them with life skills and unique experiences to help develop positive self-worth. Through weekly educational sessions, the girls are given a safe space to ask questions, explore and learn. To learn more about Girls of the World, visit https://girlsoftheworldinc.com/.

Pasco Adaptive & Inclusive Recreation is dedicated to offering sports and activities for everyone. The program offers things like inclusive day camps, workshops, field trips, fishing, cultural events and more. To learn more, visit www.pascocountyfl.net.

This year’s TECO Family BBQ promises a wide range of activities for everyone. From a car, bike and Polaris Slingshot show to engaging activities for kids of all ages, the event aims to create an enjoyable experience for the entire community. On top of all the fun activities, all guests get to enjoy free samples from all those participating in the BBQ competition.

This family-friendly event has become a staple in the community, bringing people together for a day of fun, food and philanthropy.

The International Independent Showmen’s Association is located at 6915 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. For more information on the event, please contact Natalie J. Ashmore with the TECO Family BBQ at njashmore@tecoenergy.com.