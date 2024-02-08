On January 10, the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) honored five ladies, Judith Pieper, Jennifer Stendahl, Joan Kelly, Katherine Cintron and Nancy Grubb, who have been members for 10 years, and Janet Pizzichetti, who has been a member for 40 years, at its Longevity Awards luncheon.

Each lady was gifted a crystal paperweight engraved with the ABWC’s flower, the hibiscus, and words commemorating their years in the club. The recipients were asked questions about why they joined the club, with most stating they joined for social interaction because they were new to Apollo Beach. Promoting sociability among members is one of the club’s primary objectives. The friendships the recipients made throughout the years and the club activities keep them coming back.

The club promotes sociability through monthly luncheons, the garden/craft club, the book club, and the culture club. The next ABWC luncheon is on Wednesday, February 14. The presenter will be ABWC member Nina Tross, MBA, EA, National Society of Tax Professionals liaison for tax and advocacy, who will discuss various items regarding Federal tax returns. On Wednesday, March 13, the club will welcome Dr. Brook Hansen from the University of South Florida, who will discuss developing sustainable communities and addressing food insecurities with regenerative agriculture.

Luncheons are held at Ruskin Moose Lodge #813, located at 1212 E. Shell Point Rd. in Ruskin, on the second Wednesday of every month (except for June through August) and cost $22; reservations and payments must be received by the Wednesday before each luncheon. For menu details and reservations, contact Claudia Gassett at 352-258-4580 or claudiagassett@me.com. A prospective member can attend two business luncheons before paying dues.

Another important objective of ABWC is to provide scholarships for the education and training of students who live in Apollo Beach and surrounding areas and have demonstrated financial need. College scholarships are now available for 2024 graduating high school seniors who live in Apollo Beach (33572) and attend or are zoned to attend East Bay or Lennard High School.

The scholarship amounts are $700 for Hillsborough Community College (two-year degree) and $1,500 for a four-year accredited Florida college or university. The scholarship application and criteria are on the ABWC website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com/scholarships.html.

If students attend East Bay or Lennard High School, completed applications are due to their guidance counselor by Friday, February 15. For students meeting the residency requirements and attending a different school, your completed application with attachments must be emailed or postmarked by February 15 (see application for the address). Students selected to receive scholarships will be recognized along with their parents at the May ABWC luncheon.

If you wish to learn more about the ABWC, visit www.apollobeachwomansclub.com or contact the second vice president of membership, Liz Pedersen, at 813-777-8215 or kenlizpedersen@msn.com.