The Florida Railroad Museum has an exciting lineup of events for the spring. Take a look at its schedule, take the family and enjoy outings you won’t find anywhere else.

Valentines Celebration — Thursday to Sunday, February 15-17

The Florida Railroad Museum is pleased to host its first-ever Valentine’s Day event in 2024. If you love trains, have a valentine (or a stand-in), love good food and can bust a move, join in this February 15, 16 or 17 aboard the Valentine Limited.

Guests will enjoy a 30-minute train ride to Willow. Upon arrival, everyone will disembark for a delicious buffet dinner complete with a carving station and vegetarian options. A DJ will be taking requests all evening, so bring your list of favorite songs and dancing shoes.

Get your tickets today at www.frrm.org/train-rides/valentine-limited/.

A Day Out With Thomas — Friday to Sunday, March 15-17, and Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24

‘Pop’ on board a train ride adventure with Thomas the Tank Engine. A Day Out With Thomas: Bubble Tour is heading to heritage railways across the country with loads of bubble-themed games and activities. Enjoy live entertainment, the exclusive gift shop, photo ops, lawn games and so much more. Take a real train ride with Thomas and spend the day creating memories for the whole family.

Get your tickets today at www.frrm.org/day-out-with-thomas/.

Cotton Tail Special — Friday and Saturday, March 29-30

The Cotton Tail Special is departing for the museum’s annual Easter egg hunt. Enjoy a 30-minute train ride to Willow, where lots of fun activities are planned for children of all ages. Approximately 1.5 hours will be spent at Willow enjoying the activities, followed by a 30-minute return train ride to Parrish.

Food and beverages are available for purchase on board the train and while at the egg hunt.

Experience an Old West Train Robbery — Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14

Rumors say a valuable shipment will be on board your train. Passengers are assured the situation will be fully secure in the hands of the United States Marshal Service. Surely the Hole-in-the-Head Gang will not attempt to stop a train under Marshal protection. … Will they? Join in for a fun train ride that will let you experience an Old West-style train robbery.

The Florida Railroad Museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E. in Parrish. For more information about the museum and its events and to purchase tickets, visit www.frrm.org.