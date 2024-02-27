Derek Maul

Author/Speaker Derek Maul writes regular columns for a number of news outlets, journals, and magazines. His commentary and features have appeared in Newsweek, USA Today, The Christian Science Monitor, Presbyterians Today, Guideposts, Chicken Soup for the Soul and many other print and online publications.

Derek’s most recent book is also his first novel. Suddenly the Light Was Gone: a novel of WW2 is now available at Amazon.com. Pilgrim in Progress: notes from the journey, was released in late

2015. Other titles include: “10 Life-Charged Words: real faith for men” (2012), “Reaching Toward Easter: devotions for Lent“, “GET REAL: a spiritual journey for men” (2007); In My Heart I Carry A Star: stories for Advent” (new edition); and “The Unmaking of a Part Time Christian” (2009). Click here for his author page at Upper Room Books – or his Author Page at Amazon.

Derek is married to Rebekah, a Presbyterian pastor. They have two children, Andrew (who teaches internationally with his wife, Alicia, and their son) and Naomi (who lives in Florida with her husband Craig Campbell and their three children). The Mauls share their empty nest with a huge galumphing Golden Retriever named Max.

Before becoming a full-time writer, Derek taught public school in Florida for eighteen years, including cutting-edge work with autistic children. He holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and education from Stetson University and the University of West Florida.

Derek is active in teaching at his church: adult Sunday school, small-group ministry, and men’s Bible study. He enjoys the outdoors, traveling, photography, reading, cooking, playing guitar, and golf.