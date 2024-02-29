Area Interact, Rotaract and Rotary Clubs met at Rotary’s Camp Florida on February 17 for a camp cleanup day. Rotary’s Camp Florida is a 21-acre, ADA-compliant campsite that provides a safe, fun space to learn, grow and play for groups whose members need supportive accommodations. The camp is rented by organizations who would like to provide these services to its clients. The day not only beautified the campus but also brought the multigenerational Rotary family together to learn from each other.

FishHawk-Riverview Rotary

On Monday, March 25, Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview member Jason Webster will present on Rotary’s water and sanitation efforts around the world. On Monday, April 1, the La Paz, Honduras team who worked with Honduras Compassion Partners in February will share about the projects completed, the lives touched and the environmental impacts of installing latrines, water filtration systems and water storage pilas, as well as the house they built. Both events start at 12 Noon at Gasparilla Pizzeria and Growlers in Valrico.

For more information, visit its social media channels or www.fishhawkriverviewrotary.org.

Brandon Global Eco Rotary

Brandon Global Eco South contributed $1,900 through a series of grants toward a worldwide Rotary effort to supply water to a drought-stricken part of Ghana, West Africa. Members meet on the second and fourth Mondays from 6-7 p.m. on Zoom to discuss environmental education and ecological friendly projects.

For more information, contact Bruno Kazenas at 813-263-7062 or bkazenas@comcast.net.

Interact Club of Tampa Bay (High Schoolers)

Area high schoolers interested in service, leadership, food and fun are invited to attend the Interact Club of Tampa Bay meetings on the first Monday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Rivard-Simmons Rotary Event Center in Brandon. The Interact Club is sponsored by the Brandon ’86 Rotary Club.

For more information, contact Chad Norgard at chad@norgardinsgrp.com.

USF Rotaract (College Students)

USF Rotaract held three events on February 10, collecting hundreds of pounds of trash from St. Pete Beach and Mirror Lakes. It also helped raise $7,000 dollars for Metropolitan Ministries and has over 40 different service events planned for March. Additionally, on Saturday, April 20, it will have its Earth Day Riverfest and Cleanup, which involves cleaning the river, building a boat dock and more. For more information, contact Benjamin Meyer at benjaminmeyer@usf.edu.

Brandon

The Rotary Club of Brandon hosted its 32nd annual Bill Harper Classic Golf Tournament on January 18 to a sold-out field of golfers. This year’s tournament broke club records and raised over $30,000 for Brandon-area nonprofits. The club also hosted its annual Wild Game Dinner on March 1 to raise additional money for its nonprofit partners.

For information on the club, fundraisers or projects, please reach out to the club at brandonrotaryfl@gmail.com.