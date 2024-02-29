The Hillsborough Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) is proud to announce the launch of the Access 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan Survey. This plan will set the course for the future of transportation in Hillsborough County.

Those who live, work and play in Hillsborough County are invited to actively participate in shaping a visionary roadmap for our transportation network for the next 25-plus years. With the rapid evolution of technology, changing demographics and evolving environmental concerns, the need for a comprehensive and forward-thinking transportation plan has never been more pressing.

“Our goal with the Access 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan is to create a forward-looking blueprint that reflects the aspirations and addresses the needs of our communities. By actively involving residents, workers, visitors, businesses, advocacy groups and local leaders in the planning process, we’re going to develop a transportation system that creates the best future for Hillsborough County,” said Dr. Johnny Wong, Hillsborough TPO director.

What are your priorities for investments in transportation? What is your vision for transportation needs now and into the future as Hillsborough County continues to grow? To provide your input, please take our brief, interactive survey at www.access2050.org. The survey will be open through Monday, April 15.

Together, we can unlock a vision for Hillsborough’s transportation future that safely connects our communities as well as provides everyone access to economic opportunities and needed goods and services for a thriving future. Your voice is the key.

“The Access 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan marks a pivotal moment for Hillsborough County where our collective vision and innovative strategies will shape the transportation landscape for generations to come. Through robust community engagement, we aim to build a transportation network that not only connects our neighborhoods but also fosters economic growth and environmental stewardship,” stated Commissioner Gwen Myers, Hillsborough TPO Board chair.

Participants who leave their email at the end of the survey will be eligible for prize drawings for tickets for the Bucs, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, a $100 Publix gift card or a MOSI family four-pack. (Completion of the survey is not required to enter.)

To learn more about Access 2050 Long Range Transportation Plan and how to get involved, visit https://planhillsborough.org/2050lrtp/ or follow the Hillsborough TPO on Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.