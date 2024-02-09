Planning a funeral for a loved one is difficult. Not only because of the emotional weight of it all, but because it can be a complicated and overwhelming process. However, with a funeral home like Serenity Meadows, the process can become far less confusing and daunting.

Located in Riverview, Serenity Meadows opened its doors 26 years ago. It offers a wide range of funeral services to the community and is part of the Everstory family of funeral homes and cemeteries.

But Serenity Meadows isn’t just a community funeral home. It serves everyone of all religious and cultural backgrounds, as well as anyone from out of town.

Bridgette Soto, general manager of Serenity Meadows, said, “Serenity Meadows is unique in that we have an excellent reputation in the community, a staff that treats you like family, a beautiful and easy-to-navigate cemetery and we can care for our families completely on-site. What this means is your loved one isn’t transferred from one building to the next depending on the need. We have our embalming and preparation center on-site, as well as our crematory, event center and cemetery all in one place.”

Staff from this funeral home can work with families prior to a death and answer any questions family may have in advance. However, it also serves families who have no prearrangements in place.

Soto also stated, “If a death occurs, we simply require a phone call from the health care professional or police officer, then we will transfer a loved one into our care and follow up with a funeral arrangement conference within the next day or two. During the arrangement, we gather clothing, photos and answer any questions. We help guide families to plan the perfect event for their loved one.”

Development is also coming to Serenity Meadows. It is completing a rather large expansion and will be offering brand-new mausoleum spaces (available in January 2025). The funeral home will be adding new cremation niches, as well as community burial gardens. It is also being updated to offer more modern services for families, in addition to the typical traditional services.

Serenity Meadows welcomes all to come take a tour to see current and developing facilities. More information about this funeral home can be found by going to its website at www.serenitymeadows.com or calling 813-677-9494.