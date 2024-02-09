The Ybor City Museum Society will host its 12th annual Buildings Alive! Architecture Hop on Thursday, February 29, from 5-9:30 p.m. Buildings Alive! is an all-inclusive evening of insider tours of some of Ybor City’s most beautiful historic buildings. Attendees will also be offered a sampling of light bites along the way.

Attendees will be transported from stop to stop on a rubber-wheel Jolley Trolley that runs on a continuous loop. The adventure begins at the J.C. Newman Cigar Company Send-off Party. J.C. Newman Cigar Company is located at 2701 N. 16th St. in Tampa. There you will enjoy a delicious treat and upbeat music before you embark on an evening of fun and Ybor City hospitality.

The 2024 lineup of buildings include Centro Asturiano de Tampa, EMPAD Architecture + Design, the Italian Club and more. You can see all six buildings or enjoy the hop at your leisure by hopping off the trolley at those that pique your curiosity.

Arminda Mata, president and CEO of the Ybor City Museum Society, said, “Buildings Alive! Architecture Hop helps bring awareness to the historical preservation that is being completed in Ybor City. Many of the businesses and/or people who participate in the event have deep ties to the early immigrants who helped build our city and want to show the community that Ybor City is still a safe and family-friendly community. In addition to the fun that our hoppers have throughout the evening, this event also provides behind-the-scene tours to some of the communities most historic locations.”

Mata added, “The Ybor City Museum Society is dedicated to preserving the cultural heritage of Ybor City for future generations. In addition to special events like Buildings Alive! that celebrate the unique history of our community, our organization has developed a mobile museum in which our staff provides on-site presentations and artifacts to a variety of locations, educating the surrounding communities on the history, culture and unique locations of Ybor City. We also provide over 135 years of baseball history in Tampa through our ownership of the Tampa Baseball Museum at the Al Lopez House.”

Tickets to the 12th annual Buildings Alive! are $55 for one or $100 for a pair. Please visit www.ybormuseum.org to get tickets while they last.