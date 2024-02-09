Leah and Brian Shaffer are the owners of The Cabinet Painting Company, a local business which offers a multiphasic process where existing cabinets are transformed from worn and outdated and given the fresh-from-the-factory look and feel.

“We have had a lot of support from the community,” Brian said. “Every month has been a success, and we are very fortunate to be in the place we are now.”

The Cabinet Painting Company was created to ensure that homeowners in Brandon, FishHawk, Riverview, Valrico and across the Tampa Bay area have local experts available who could help bring their cabinet refinishing dreams to life. Its team of professionals creates peace of mind for its clients by providing insight, information and integrity at every turn. From its free in-home estimate to the final walkthrough, customers will experience the difference that hiring true cabinet experts can offer.

“Our process leaves your cabinets with a long-lasting factory finish at up to 60 percent off compared to replacement cabinets,” Brian said.

The company looks at cabinet painting as so much more than a home improvement project.

“Kitchens and bathrooms are the most expensive and important spaces in your home, so ensuring that everything in those rooms is high quality really matters,” Brian said. “Our process provides meaningful and long-lasting value to your home, as well as the beauty and style that you’re looking for.”

The Shaffers’ team removes the cabinet doors and drawer faces from customers’ homes and transports them to a climate-controlled facility. In the shop and at the home, the cabinets receive comprehensive preparation, priming and finish application, leaving them with a factory-like feel and appearance.

“We are the experts in this process,” Brian said. “We are not painters who can do cabinets. We are not a custom furniture company that can paint cabinets. We believe that cabinet painting is a specialty, and we have devoted all of our time, efforts and resources into becoming the best at it.”

If you ask Brian what he likes most about his job, he will tell you it’s the people he gets to meet.

“The best part of my job is working with our clients,” Brian said. “We get to help them make their existing cabinets look like new, and we do it at an affordable price as well.”

If you would like to learn more about The Cabinet Painting Company, you can visit its website at www.cabinetpaintingco.com or call for a free estimate at 813-485-6075.