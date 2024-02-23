Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) is pleased to announce the high school graduation rates for the 2022-23 academic year.

While the HCPS graduation rate experienced a slight decrease of 1.7 percentage points to 86.2 percent from last year, it aligns with the prepandemic graduation rate in 2018-19. Notably, the 2022-23 graduation rate represents the second highest in the district’s history, following the exceptional years of 2019-20 and 2020-21, when classes were exempt from statewide standardized assessment requirements due to the pandemic. This demonstrates that there was no sustained learning loss for students in our district due to the pandemic.

“This year’s graduation cohort faced unique challenges, having entered ninth grade during the 2019-20 school year, which was significantly impacted by COVID-19 closures,” said Van Ayres, Hillsborough County Public Schools superintendent. “The resilience and perseverance of our students, supported by the unwavering dedication of our teachers, administrators and school and district support staff, have been instrumental in achieving these commendable results.”

Congratulations to the following local area schools for their remarkable achievements in increasing their graduation rates:

Brandon High School: +1.1 percent.

South County Career Acceleration Academy: +2.2 percent.

Sumner High School: +2.7 percent.

East Bay High School: +2.8 percent.

Brandon Epic3: +6.2 percent.

Additionally, the following local schools maintained an impressive graduation rate above 95 percent, including Newsome High School with the highest graduation rate in the county.

Riverview High School: 95 percent.

Strawberry Crest High School: 95.1 percent.

Newsome High School: 98.9 percent.

To view graduation rates data, visit https://fldoe.org/accountability/accountability-reporting/school-grades/.

