Nominations Sought For Hillsborough County Environmental Champion

Hillsborough County is asking for residents’ help in honoring those who have worked to protect the environment. Nominations are now being accepted for Hillsborough County’s Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. The honor is given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the county’s natural resources.

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County or have lived/worked in Hillsborough County during the time of their achievements. The deadline for nominations is February 29, apply online at https://hcflgov.formstack.com/forms/theodore_roosevelt_hillsborough_forever_conservation_award.

HCC Spring Flex Start Registration Open

Registration for Hillsborough Community College’s (HCC) spring flex start semester is underway. HCC is offering over 1,000 flex start classes this spring.

HCC’s flex start schedule offers a variety of start dates, times and modalities, including on campus, online and live online to ensure that students have the flexibility they need for their busy lives. Students can earn credits applicable to any of HCC’s Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees, college credit and postsecondary adult vocational credits. Tuition assistance is also available.

Flex start semester dates for spring are:

Monday, February 5: 12-week classes.

Tuesday, February 13: 10-week classes and five-week classes.

Tuesday, March 5: eight-week classes.

Tuesday, March 26: five-week classes.

Visit www.hccfl.edu/flexstart for more information.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 43,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Easter Bunny Bash Event At Centerpoint Church

This Easter, guests are invited to enjoy a carnival-style event with games and attractions designed for children to enjoy with grown-ups at Centerpoint Church’s Bunny Bash.

The Easter Bunny will be at the event, greeting children, offering parents a free digital portrait to enjoy and inviting everyone to grab a map and hop along his bunny trail, where children can visit spring-themed locations to collect Easter eggs and fill their baskets. With attractions like a rock-climbing wall and slide, a petting zoo, inflatable games and bounce houses, entertainment from local dance groups, a children’s craft area and more, this is an event not to be missed.

The Bunny Bash at Centerpoint Church, located at 1720 St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico, is open to the community with free admission and does not require a ticket.

Annual International Festival At The Village Early learning Center

The Village Early Learning Center is hosting its annual International Festival on Saturday, February 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 3741 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon. This event will allow children to have fun while learning about culture appreciation.

The students at The Village Early Learning Center study and celebrate cultural diversity as well as what it means to be a citizen in today’s global community. They learn to honor what makes people different and to appreciate the many things we have in common with love, respect and acceptance. There will be food, music, activities and performances that relate to different cultures around the world.

Yoga & Brunch At Center Place

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is offering a Yoga & Brunch experience on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon at its location: 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B. in Brandon. This is a gentle and restorative yoga class suitable for all levels. Please bring your own mat, blanket and pillow.

Tickets for the event are $25. To purchase, call 813-685-8888 or visit https://centerplacebrandon.com/.

Ye Royal Krewe Of Charlotte De Berry Golf Tournament

The all-female Ye Royal Krewe of Charlotte de Berry will be holding its annual golf tournament on Sunday, March 24 at the Bay Palms Golf Complex at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa. It will be a four-person scramble format costing $460 per foursome or $125 per person; this covers green fees, cart fees, range balls and a dinner after the event. There will be many ways to win prizes, including closest to the pin, longest drive, etc., as well as raffle prizes and awards.

To find out more and to register for the event, visit its website at www.kreweofcharlottedeberry.com. All proceeds from the event will benefit local high school female athletes who plan to enter career and technical fields.

Luck Of The Irish Silent Disco

Center Place Fine Arts & Civic Association is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a silent disco. Join in on Friday, March 15 from 6-9 p.m. for an evening filled with fun and shenanigans for those over 18.

Tickets are available for the event by calling 813-685-8888 or visiting https://centerplacebrandon.com/ and are priced at $10. Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon.