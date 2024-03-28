The 16th annual Keel Farms Blueberry Festival promises to kick off spring in Tampa Bay with its monthlong celebration of Florida’s blueberry harvest. Join Keel farms every weekend this month with live entertainment, delicious food and blueberry U-picks.

The Blueberry Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, 13-14 and 20-21, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every day. Admission to the event is free, but parking is $10, and some activities will have an additional cost. With limited parking available, carpooling and cash payments are recommended for seamless entry.

This multiweekend event offers a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Indulge in some shopping with over 50 food and craft vendors, enjoy music from DJJP on the Garden Stage and the Golden Bottle Hunts. Bring the kids and let them get their energy out in the bounce houses, enjoy the petting zoo, take a camel ride or get a face painting. Plus, don’t miss the Blueberry Shortcake Eating Competition.

Guests can spend time in the blueberry U-pick fields starting at just $5 or purchase prepackaged blueberries by the pound.

Keel Farms will be releasing three new drinks throughout the month: blueberry Moscato, blueberry vanilla cider and blueberry Serrano cider.

“Seeing smiles on children’s faces as they pick their own blueberries, the laughter among families enjoying the day out and the shared moments over a glass of our finest wine — these are the moments that make the blueberry festival so special to me and to all of us at Keel Farms,” said Clay Keel, president of Keel Farms.

The festival is a cherished tradition that began in 2007, launched by Clay’s father, Joe Keel, with the goal of celebrating the bountiful blueberry harvest and fostering community spirit.

“Here at Keel Farms, the blueberry festival is much more than just a celebration of the harvest; it’s a reflection of the joy and community spirit that farming brings to our lives,” said Clay.

Get excited for a weekend filled with blueberry delights, great entertainment and a host of family-friendly activities.

For more information, go to www.keelfarms.com or visit Keel Farms at 5202 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City.